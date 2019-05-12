Godzilla: King of the Monsters early reactions — 'An all-out Kaiju smackdown and it’s glorious'

Godzilla: King of the Monsters was one of 2019's most-awaited films. With mammoth box-office contemporaries like Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel already this year, the makers of Godzilla had signed up for a considerable challenge. As fans witness some much-awaited kaiju mayhem on the silver screen, here are some of the early reactions.

With Godzilla, Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra, in the new film, most people were in agreement that Godzilla: King of the Monsters was the perfect sequel for followers who wished for an action-filled, dramatic, over-the-top theatrical experience.

There’s so much passion for the creatures in this film and the camera lingers gloriously on all of them. This is a monster movie that fires on all cylinders and I can’t wait to see it again. Pure summer movie fun. #GodzillaKingoftheMonsters — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) May 11, 2019

Had real issues with #godzilla (2014). The movie was called Godzilla but he was barely in it. Thankfully @Mike_Dougherty's #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters is awesome. It's everything I wanted last movie to b but wasn't. If u want to see Godzilla fighting other monsters u will b happy. pic.twitter.com/ksswtSey6O — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2019

Also the VFX in #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters are insane. I'm so impressed with what @Mike_Dougherty did with the material and monster battles and can't wait to see it again. If you weren't looking forward to the new @GodzillaMovie it's time to buy tickets. pic.twitter.com/TGiCnCjgxb — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2019

Social reaction embargo has lifted on #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters, so I can finally say OH MY GODZILLA YESSSSS! If your biggest complaint of #Godzilla 2014 was not enough monster time, DEFINITELY get it in this! Let them fight! Had a great time from start to finish! #godzillamovie pic.twitter.com/8qNfQ3P9b9 — Andre (@BlackNerd) May 11, 2019

#GodzillaMovie is the film I’ve waited years for. The thrilling sequel captures the spirit of Japan’s famous kaiju while setting up his reign for years to come. There are few words which describe the film as well as momentous, and its epic scale will leave audiences of astounded. — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) May 11, 2019

#GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters ups the monster action considerably. The battle scenes are gorgeous & fierce & feel ripped from the pages of a gnarly graphic novel. You want a giant-monster movie throwdown, this is it and then some. Can’t wait for that Godzilla vs Kong movie now pic.twitter.com/3RnAOSc00V — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 11, 2019

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is packed with larger than life action. Godzilla is breathtaking and a modern marvel. See this movie on the biggest screen you can. #GodzillaMovie @GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/ptryWEayeV — Lee Travis (@lostthenumbers) May 11, 2019

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS is an all-out Kaiju smackdown & it’s glorious. The 3rd act is simply jaw dropping. @Mike_Dougherty did these majestic creatures justice. Best of the MonsterVerse. Can’t wait to see it again in IMAX. #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/boxAvKbKHK — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) May 11, 2019

Godzilla: King of the Monsters rules so goddamn hard. Easily the most fun I’ve had in theaters all year and the best Monsterverse entry yet. The scale is mind-boggling & every action scene could be your new desktop wallpaper. See it on the biggest screen possible. #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/YoZrAAjey1 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) May 11, 2019

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is scheduled to open in cinemas on 31 May, this year.

