You are here:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters early reactions — 'An all-out Kaiju smackdown and it’s glorious'

FP Staff

May 12, 2019 11:27:54 IST

Godzilla: King of the Monsters was one of 2019's most-awaited films. With mammoth box-office contemporaries like Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel already this year, the makers of Godzilla had signed up for a considerable challenge. As fans witness some much-awaited kaiju mayhem on the silver screen, here are some of the early reactions.

With Godzilla, Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra, in the new film, most people were in agreement that Godzilla: King of the Monsters was the perfect sequel for followers who wished for an action-filled, dramatic, over-the-top theatrical experience.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is scheduled to open in cinemas on 31 May, this year.

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 11:31:13 IST

tags: Avengers: Endgame , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , early reactions , Ghidorah , Godzilla , Godzilla: King of the Monsters , Hollywood , mothra , rodan

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Avengers: Endgame — Marvel's finale of The Infinity Saga is a bittersweet reminder that we're all growing old

Avengers: Endgame — Marvel's finale of The Infinity Saga is a bittersweet reminder that we're all growing old

Watch: Robert Downey Jr marks first Iron Man film's 11 years with Avengers Endgame cast

Watch: Robert Downey Jr marks first Iron Man film's 11 years with Avengers Endgame cast

Avengers: Endgame — 21-year-old Chinese woman hospitalised due to hyperventilation after watching Marvel's sobfest

Avengers: Endgame — 21-year-old Chinese woman hospitalised due to hyperventilation after watching Marvel's sobfest