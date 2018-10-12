Glass trailer 2: Samuel L Jackson unleashes The Beast upon Bruce Willis in M Night Shyamalan’s latest

After the first trailer debuted at the San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, Universal Pictures has provided yet another glimpse into M Night Shyamalan’s Glass with a second trailer.

Glass melds the worlds of Unbreakable and Split, two very different films about three very different superhumans — Samuel L Jackson’s fragile but brilliant Mr Glass, Bruce Willis’ strong and “unbreakable” David Dunn and James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, who has 24 personalities.

The new trailer opens with Mr Glass/Elijah Price's mom who reveals her son has changed since he was locked up years ago. "He's given up," she says. We then move to the asylum, where the three are being interviewed by psychiatrist Dr Ellie Staple (played by Sarah Paulson), who believes that their powers are merely delusions of grandeur. "The three of you think you have extraordinary gifts like something out of a comic book," she says with a smirk.

But as we find out, Mr Glass has hardly given up and uses Crumb's most menacing personality, The Beast, to break out of the asylum. "That sounds like the bad guys teaming up" as Elijah confirms. As the Beast terrorises the city in increasingly violent, disturbing encounters, Mr Glass orchestrates the final showdown between the Beast and David Dunn.

Bruce Willis, Samuel L Jackson, James McAvoy, Spencer Treat Clark, Charlayne Woodard and Anya Taylor-Joy will reprise their roles from the previous films.

Glass is scheduled to release in North American theaters on 18 January, 2019.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018 13:51 PM