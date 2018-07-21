Glass trailer: Third part of M Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable series brings three ace actors together

The first trailer for M Night Shyamalan's next directorial venture, Glass, is out. The third movie in the director's Unbreakable film series (also referred to as the Eastrail 177 Trilogy), Glass is a superhero horror thriller which follows 2000's Unbreakable and 2016's surprise hit Split.

The trailer of Glass introduces Dr Ellie Staple, a psychiatrist who specialises in "those individuals who believe they are superheroes," addressing Bruce Willis’ Unbreakable character David Dunn, Kevin Crumb’s various personalities, and Samuel L Jackson’s Mr Glass. The three characters have come together in a hospital under her skeptical supervision for treatment. Jackson’s titular character seems to be at the center of the film, saying he wants the rest of society to know that people like him exist, and meeting the Beast — the monstrous personality that became Split’s primary antagonist — for his own sinister ends.

This movie has been years in the making. I finally get to share a little bit of it with all of you! @GlassMovie

Glass stars James McAvoy as Kevin Crumb, Bruce Willis as David Dunn, Samuel L Jackson as Elijah Price aka Mr Glass, Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, Sarah Paulson as Dr Ellie Staple, Spencer Treat Clark as Joseph Dunn and Charlayne Woodard as Mrs Price.

Glass will release on 18 January, 2019. You can watch the trailer here.

