Netflix released the trailer of the much anticipated holiday film of the year, ‘Glass Onion- A Knives Out Mystery’. Directed by Rian Johnson, Benoit Blanc is back to solve another mystery, available December 23 on Netflix.

Talking about the experience, Daniel Craig mentions “We had such an amazing cast in the last one and I didn’t know how we were going to top that, but we’ve equaled it. The working experience, just to come on set and make these movies is such fun.”

Adding to that, “The mystery is not going to be what keeps the audience in their seats. Remember first and foremost that you’re making a movie and that it has to dramatically work before it intellectually works as a puzzle,” writer-director Rian Johnson says. “That’s actually still the hard part – creating a good story that feels unique and feels exciting and emotionally feels satisfying at the end.”

In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Craig, the actor who plays the fictional spy James Bond in films, has been made a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) in the UK’s annual New Year Honours List.

The honour, usually conferred upon real-life spies and diplomats, is also bestowed upon author Ian Fleming’s 007 fictional character in his books.

Craig, 53, who’s from Chester in England, has been recognised for services to film and theatre.

His CMG comes soon after the release of the final instalment of his Bond films – No Time To Die – which became one of last year’s highest-grossing films at the box office. Craig had already announced his retirement as the world’s most famous secret agent after starring in five Bond films.

