'Glad our first date went better...': Nick Jonas on his cameo in Priyanka Chopra's Love Again

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is ready for her next project, Love Again, dropped the trailer of the romantic-comedy film which revolves around the story of Mira (Priyanka Chopra) and Rob Burns (Sam Heughan). While the trailer completely centres around Mira and Sam giving chance to love for a second time, how can we miss the surprising cameo by none other than Priyanka’s real-life husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas? Mira goes on a blind date with Nick, who seems to be a fitness freak, and guess what? The date didn’t go as expected as Mira seemed unimpressed with her date. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Nick added a catchy caption mentioning how his first date with his wife went better than the reel one.

He wrote, “Glad our first date went better than this one, Priyanka Chopra. Loved having the chance to see you shine on set and can’t wait for the world to see this movie!” further adding more details about the film.

Love Again trailer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ready with her first feature-length Hollywood film, Love Again and it is expected to hit theatres in May 2023.

Co-starring Sam Heughan, Priyanka plays the role of a grieving woman (Mira) who is trying to move on with her life following her boyfriend’s death. She sends messages on her boyfriend’s old number which has been assigned to Sam AKA Rob Burns, who portrays the role of a journalist who happens to find love for the second time after receiving texts from Mira.

The film shows how two broken people cross each other’s paths and struggle to confess their feelings for each other. Needless to say, the film also features singer Celine Dion who plays herself and will be seen helping Rob to find Mira.

Directed by Jim Strouse, the film also features actors Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene, and Celia Imrie in prominent roles.

