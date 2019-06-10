You are here:

Girish Karnad passes away: Karnataka govt announces one-day holiday to mourn thespian's demise

FP Staff

Jun 10, 2019 13:55:18 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced a state holiday on Monday, 10 June, to mourn the demise of veteran actor-playwright Girish Karnad. Karnad passed away at his residence in Bengaluru at the age of 81.

Girish Karnad passed away on Monday at the age of 81. Twitter

"It will be a holiday today for one day for all government offices, schools and colleges due to the sudden demise of Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad. He will be cremated with state honours and there will be three days of mourning. It is also clarified that this is in accordance with the steps taken by the government when Jnanpith award winners have previously passed away," a statement, obtained by The News Minute, stated.

A three-day-mourning till 12 June will be observed "as a mark of respect to Karnad", the statement said.

Kumaraswamy also took to Twitter to pay his tribute to Karnad, and mourned the "loss of a cultural ambassador"

Several noted personalities tweeted out condolences, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

