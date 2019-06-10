Girish Karnad passes away: Karnataka govt announces one-day holiday to mourn thespian's demise

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced a state holiday on Monday, 10 June, to mourn the demise of veteran actor-playwright Girish Karnad. Karnad passed away at his residence in Bengaluru at the age of 81.

"It will be a holiday today for one day for all government offices, schools and colleges due to the sudden demise of Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad. He will be cremated with state honours and there will be three days of mourning. It is also clarified that this is in accordance with the steps taken by the government when Jnanpith award winners have previously passed away," a statement, obtained by The News Minute, stated.

A three-day-mourning till 12 June will be observed "as a mark of respect to Karnad", the statement said.

Kumaraswamy also took to Twitter to pay his tribute to Karnad, and mourned the "loss of a cultural ambassador"

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Jnanpith laureate writer and iconic actor/film maker, Sri #GirishKarnad . His outstanding contribution to literature, theatre and films will always be remembered. In his death, we lost a cultural ambassador. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/s5bfbh0VgE — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 10, 2019

Several noted personalities tweeted out condolences, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2019

Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019

