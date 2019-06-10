Girish Karnad passes away: Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor, Shabana Azmi among others tweet condolences

With his sudden demise on Monday morning, renowned actor and playwright Girish Karnad has left a rich legacy of art behind him.

Having suffered a prolonged period of illness at his residence at Bengaluru for the past few months, Karnad succumbed to his illness at 81 years. The news of his demise came as a shock to many, who expressed the sense of loss over social media.

See the Twitter reactions to Girish Karnad's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolence for the actor, mentioning that Karnad was revered not only for his performances but also because he was politically aware and openly spoke on issues he felt passionately for.

Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind stated that India's cultural world stood "poorer" after Karnad's demise.

Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2019

Communist Party of India leader Sitaram Yechury added that Karnad's death was also a "huge personal loss" to him.

Heartfelt condolences on passing away of one of modern India's treasures, Girish Karnad. A writer, dramatist, director and actor par excellence, he stood out for his commitment to social upliftment, equality and secularism. It is a huge personal loss too. pic.twitter.com/AdjnFttRJO — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 10, 2019

With the demise of noted actor, writer and Jnanpith Awardee Girish Karnad, we have lost a great personality of Indian cinema, especially theatre. He was also associated with Marathi theatre. My humble tribute.. Deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans !#GirishKarnad — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 10, 2019

Condolences on the sad demise of veteran actor, director and playwright Shri Girish Karnad ji. May God render peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) June 10, 2019

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the news, stating that Karnad's artistic contributions will henceforth be missed thoroughly by an entire nation.

Sad news coming in the morning about the passing away of veteran noted actor and playwright Girish Karnad. Girish ji's views and artistic contribution will be missed by the country. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 10, 2019

Tamil actor Siddharth also expressed his condolences.

Mourning the loss, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote how Karnad had recently sent him the draft for a historic play. "He was at the peak of his creative talent," Tharoor noted.

This is a devastating loss. Just a few months ago he sent me the draft of his brilliant new historical play. He was at the peak of his creative talent. Profound condolences to his devoted wife Saras & brilliant son @rkarnad. A flame has been extinguished that lit up so many minds https://t.co/Z8dqtdSx4U — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 10, 2019

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan confessed that Karnad's works had both awed and inspired him.

Mr.Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 10, 2019

May you rest in peace Girish Karnad sir. Your talent humour and sharp intellect will be missed — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) June 10, 2019

Sad news, indeed. Girish Karnad passes away. Was such a privilege to have interacted with him. An original thinker. Passionate and committed. A true intellectual. RIP — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) June 10, 2019

Actress Neena Kulkarni acknowledged Karnad's contribution to the Marathi theatre and cinescape.

RIP #GirishKarnad🙏🏼. Intellectual, charismatic and humble. Will never forget how you stood by your word and gave the marathi language rights of #naagamandal to us. #weddingalbum. Your contribution to theatre stands tall and regal. — Neena Kulkarni (@neenakulkarni) June 10, 2019

Saddened to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad - a great writer and a very important public voice. Thoughts are with @rkarnad and his family. https://t.co/V5xugupeNl — Amitav Ghosh (@GhoshAmitav) June 10, 2019

Noted historian Ramachandra Guha described in details how Karnad blended cultures of the North and South within his Indian works. "He (Karnad) embodied the richness and depth of Indian civilization more nobly and less self-consciously than anyone else I knew," wrote Guha.

Playwright, actor, institution-builder and patriot, Girish Karnad was a colossus. It was a privilege to have known him, a far greater privilege to have seen his plays and read his work. I wrote this tribute to him on his 80th birthday:https://t.co/uCY8gi0KGe — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) June 10, 2019

In his plays, Girish Karnad beautifully and seamlessly blended North and South, the folk and the classical, the demotic and the scholarly. In his life, he embodied the richness and depth of Indian civilization more nobly and less self-consciously than anyone else I knew. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) June 10, 2019

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his deepest condolences.

The passing away of veteran actor and theatre personality Sh. #GirishKarnad is a very sad news. My heartfelt condolences to his family members​. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 10, 2019

Deeply saddened to learn about #Girish Karnad. Havent yet been able to speak with his family. Its been a friendship of 43 years and I need the privacy to mourn him. I request the media to kindly excuse me from giving quotes. pic.twitter.com/XMTxTmHXIw — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 10, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 12:38:01 IST

