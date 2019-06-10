You are here:

Girish Karnad passes away: Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor, Shabana Azmi among others tweet condolences

FP Staff

Jun 10, 2019 10:38:56 IST

With his sudden demise on Monday morning, renowned actor and playwright Girish Karnad has left a rich legacy of art behind him.

Having suffered a prolonged period of illness at his residence at Bengaluru for the past few months, Karnad succumbed to his illness at 81 years. The news of his demise came as a shock to many, who expressed the sense of loss over social media.

See the Twitter reactions to Girish Karnad's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolence for the actor, mentioning that Karnad was revered not only for his performances but also because he was politically aware and openly spoke on issues he felt passionately for.

President Ram Nath Kovind stated that India's cultural world stood "poorer" after Karnad's demise.

Communist Party of India leader Sitaram Yechury added that Karnad's death was also a "huge personal loss" to him.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the news, stating that Karnad's artistic contributions will henceforth be missed thoroughly by an entire nation.

Tamil actor Siddharth also expressed his condolences.

Mourning the loss, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote how Karnad had recently sent him the draft for a historic play. "He was at the peak of his creative talent," Tharoor noted.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan confessed that Karnad's works had both awed and inspired him.

 

Actress Neena Kulkarni acknowledged Karnad's contribution to the Marathi theatre and cinescape.

Noted historian Ramachandra Guha described in details how Karnad blended cultures of the North and South within his Indian works. "He (Karnad) embodied the richness and depth of Indian civilization more nobly and less self-consciously than anyone else I knew," wrote Guha.

 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his deepest condolences.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 12:38:01 IST

