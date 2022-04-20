Production house Yoodlee Films on Wednesday announced a Punjabi film that will be featuring Gippy Grewal.

The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by Amarpreet Chabbra, who has previously directed TV series such as Saas Bina Sasural and Baalveer, and written by acclaimed writer-actor Naresh Kathooria, who is known for superhits such as the Carry On Jatta franchise, Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh, Bhaji In Problem, and Mr & Mrs 420, among others.

According to Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films, Saregama India, "Yoodlee Films, the cinematic arm of Saregama India, has been exploring the regional movie-scape with films in Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, and now Punjabi cinema."

For many years, Gippy Grewal has been spearheading a creative renaissance in the Punjabi cinema industry with original narratives in popular films. In a statement, Kumar added, "This endeavour underlines our commitment to provide outstanding Punjabi cinema to viewers around the world."

Grewal, whose credits include Carry On Jatta, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, Bhaji in Problem, and Jatt James Bond, among others, expressed his delight at working with Yoodlee Films on this project. Yoodlee Films really wishes to contribute to this trend by co-creating great films with regional talent. Punjabi cinema is making huge leaps and has a rising fan following not just in India but also internationally.

"I respect this approach and am glad that we will be working together," Grewal said.

Shinda Grewal, the actor's son who was recently featured in the Diljit Dosanjh starrer Honsla Rakh, will also appear in the future film. Chabbra said it's exciting to stretch the boundaries of Punjabi film and collaborate with a group that wants to contribute to the industry's resurrection of new ideas.

The film will begin shooting in July and August 2022, with a release date of February 2023.

