Ghost Stories trailer unveiled on Friday, the 13th; Netflix horror anthology teases presence of otherworldly creatures in four shorts

The makers of Netflix's forthcoming spookfest have selected the legendary ominous day of Friday, 13 December to present the first, full-length trailer of the horror anthology Ghost Stories.

The trailer begins with a clip from Karan Johar's segment, where Avinash Tiwary and Mrunal Thakur play newly-weds. As Avinash and Mrunal's characters settle down in their room, a gust of wind leads the main door to flung open. While Mrunal sits stupefied on the bed, Avinash looks at the empty hallway and greets his grandmother.

In Anurag Kashyap's short, Sobhita plays a pregnant woman obsessed with her child.

Zoya Akhtar's film introduces Janhvi Kapoor as a nurse to an ailing Surekha Sikri. It seems that Surekha's character has a connection with otherworldly beings, as she is able to gauge the presence of incorporeal spirits inside her room.

Friday the 13th would be incomplete without some chills, thrills and of course an absolute spook-fest... presenting the trailer of Ghost Stories! Coming 1st Jan! #YourFearsWillFindYou @netflixindia @ronniescrewvala @ashidua_fue @rsvpmovies pic.twitter.com/qhwYQpbXIj — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 13, 2019

According to a statement released earlier, the stories will be thematically connected to each other and culminate in a hair-raising end.

The show will debut on Netflix on 1 January, 2020, which the four directors announced via a video.

The video begins with Kashyap excitedly saying, "Last year we did Lust Stories, and we had so much fun". To which, Karan added: "You all saw that and enjoyed, and we decided to go one step further. Something that has changed things for all of us." Zoya further addsthe directors have ventured into a different space with their recent collaboration, and drops hints on the plot of their films. Dibakar explains the premise of the project by saying, "It is about things that are not really human".

Concluding on how the film has changed everything for him, Karan says, "I don't think I can ever look at big fat weddings the same way again."

Ghost Stories is the third collaboration between Netflix and RSVP. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, it will release exclusively on Netflix on 1 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 13, 2019 12:32:35 IST