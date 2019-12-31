Ghost Stories, Bojack Horseman finale The Forgotten Army — What to watch on Netflix, Amazon, ALTBalaji in January 2020

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows are added to streaming platforms. As we turn to a new decade on 1 January, 2020, we are again spoilt for choice with options - from family drama, investigative features, comedy shows, and espionage thrillers to the return of '80s slashers.

With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all — especially if you have subscribed to more than one platform. Hence, we sourced through the internet and curated a list of content coming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video India, ALTBalaji, and ZEE5 this January.

Netflix

Ghost Stories - 1 January

Filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap want everyone to "start their new year with a scream" as their anthology collaboration, Ghost Stories, is set to go live on Netflix on 1 January, 2020. Ghost Stories will be the third part in the anthology series, kickstarted in 2013 with Bombay Talkies, and continued with Lust Stories (2018).

Starring Avinash Tewary, Gulshan Devaiah, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others, the omnibus will see four bone-chilling stories surrounding otherworldly creatures, pregnancy, and delusions, culminating to a hair-raising end.

Sex Education Season 2 - 17 January

Netflix's hit teen comedy Sex Education will return for its sophomore season on 17 January. The show revolves Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson). The second season will see Otis, as a late bloomer, master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison). It will also see him dealing with his now strained relationship with his friend, Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey).

Bojack Horseman finale - 31 January

It is going to be sucker punch to the gut galore this January, as Bojack Horsemen will conclude with the final season. The sixth season has been divided into two parts, of which the first part began streaming on 25 October, and the second and final instalment will stream from 31 January, 2020.

BoJack Horseman follows a has-been 1990s sitcom star (voiced by Will Arnett), who tries going through life with his sidekick, Todd (Aaron Paul), his friend and former sitcom rival Mr Peanutbutter (Paul F Tomkins) and a feline agent, Carolyn (Amy Sedaris). Other characters include Sarah Lynn (Kate Schaal) and Hollyhock (Aparna Nancherla).

Read the review of Part One here.

What The Love! With Karan Johar - TBA

This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we've decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by @karanjohar. What The Love? With Karan Johar, coming to Netflix!@BBCStudiosIndia pic.twitter.com/edK73FeDrU — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 25, 2019

Karan Johar has often displayed his prowess with the microphone — from hosting Koffee With Karan and Calling Karan to judging reality shows Jhalak Dikhla Ja and India's Got Talent. This time, he will don the hat of a 'love guru', dishing out advice on love and relationships. Netflix India will produce the dating show along with BBC Studios India, which was announced on the director-producer's 47th birthday this year.

Vir Das: For India - TBA

After Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (2017) and Vir Das: Losing It (2018), the comedian is all set for his third hour-long special on Netflix. Das' next stand-up comedy special — Vir Das: For India — finds the 40-year-old comedian “on a celebratory journey through the history of India, from its people and traditions to modern culture and famous films.” Das is among the eight Indian comedians, apart from Kenny Sebastian, Amit Tandon, Kanan Gill, and Kaneez Surka, who have collaborated with the streamer to release their specials.

Dracula - 4 January

While there might not be any more new episodes left for fans of BBC's Sherlock to savour, they might finally find some solace in Dracula, the forthcoming Netflix and BBC miniseries, developed by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. Featuring Claes Bang in the titular role, Dracula depicts the mysterious count as he goes about his dubious lifestyle, raising suspicions in the few surrounding his intimidating fort. The series will follow the vampire “from his origins in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing’s descendant and beyond."

Messiah - 1 January

If Ghost Stories and Dracula are not enough to whet your appetite for thrillers, there is Messiah, which is also releasing on 1 January, 2020 on the streamer. Set in current times, Messiah is a twisted tale that raises questions about faith and religion. It focuses on one man, who claims to be the eschatological return of 'Isa' (Jesus) or the Mahdi. As he begins to amass followers across the world, a Central Intelligence Agency officer begins to investigate whether he is really a divine entity or a conman.

Amazon Prime Video India

The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye - 24 January

Fresh off the Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, director Kabir Khan returns to steer The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, an Amazon Prime Video India Original series that will chart the journey of the many men and women, who fought for the country's independence as part of the Indian National Army (INA), led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The show features Sunny Kaushal (who made his feature film debut with Gold) and Sharvari in lead roles.

Treadstone - 10 January

A spin-off series based on the Bourne film series, Treadstone will follow fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which was the program that created superspy Jason Bourne, played by Matt Damon in four films. The covert program uses behaviour modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season of the series will follow sleeper agents across the globe as they are mysteriously "awakened" to resume their deadly missions.

Russell Peters: Deported - 17 January



If you have missed Russell Peters' Deported tour while the comedian was in Mumbai, his stand-up special from the world tour is dropping on Amazon Prime Video India on 17 January. In this special, he addresses racism, saying that he feels "comfortable being a brown man" rather than having to "keep up with white dudes" for a change.

Troop Zero - 17 January

For those who are not fans of stand-up comedy but are looking for some lighthearted fun, look no further than Troop Zero, Bert & Bertie's directorial, from a screenplay by Beasts of the Southern Wild co-writer Lucy Alibar. As per the official description, Troop Zero is set in rural 1977 Georgia, and centres around a misfit girl's dreams of life in outer space. "When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond." What is more, the film stars actors Viola Davis and Mckenna Grace in the lead.

Star Trek: Picard - 24 January

Sir Patrick Stewart's iconic Captain Jean-Luc Picard will be back this January, with the upcoming Star Trek: Picard. The eighth series in the Star Trek franchise will follow Picard's life post Star Trek: Next Generation. However, it is not a New Generation reboot. Stewart headlined his Star Trek series for seven seasons, and portrayed Picard in the movies Star Trek Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998), and Star Trek: Nemesis (2002).

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer - 31 January

It seems like the notorious serial killer will enjoy his moment in the sun in the next decade as well. After a biopic led by Zac Efron in 2019 (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile) and a docu-series (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, 2019), another show surrounding Bundy is around the corner. Amazon Prime Video Original docu-series Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer will be narrated from perspectives of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall, her daughter, Molly, and multiple other women who were victims of his crimes.

ALTBalaji/ZEE5 Gandii Baat season 4 - TBA After three successful seasons, ALTBalaji and ZEE5's erotic drama Gandii Baat will return for yet another instalment in January. While not much is known about the storyline of the fourth season, set in the heartlands of India, Gandii Baat explores the taboos associated with sex and sexuality. Code M Code M revolves around an Indian Army lawyer Monica Mehra (Jennifer Winget), who discovers a conspiracy plot during her investigation of a military encounter case. The series explores mystery about how after investigation, the case brings forth several revelations that send ripples through the entire Indian Army. Apart from Winget, the show also stars Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor in the lead.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 31, 2019 14:51:50 IST