Ghoomketu trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character aspires to be a film writer in ZEE5 comedy drama

Streaming platform ZEE5 unveiled the trailer of upcoming comedy drama Ghoomketu today. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as an aspiring writer from a small town, who dreams to make it big in Bollywood.

The trailer opens to Ghoomketu narrating one of his stories, a scary one, to his grandmother Santo (Ila Arun). Though his ambition is not encouraged by his father (Raghubir Yadav), he still decides to leave for Mumbai. Ghoomketu is also a person of interest for cop Anurag Kashyap, a crooked cop.

Kashyap's character is on the constant lookout for Ghoomketu, but never realises that the suspect is his next door neighbour.

#Ghoomketu hai seedha sa lekin uski kahani hai bilkul tedhi medhi. Dikhiye iss kahani ka full version 22nd May par only on #ZEE5

#Ghoomketu hai seedha sa lekin uski kahani hai bilkul tedhi medhi. Dikhiye iss kahani ka full version 22nd May par only on #ZEE5

Ab trailer dekh kar kya soch rahe ho woh comments mein batao...#GhoomketuOnZEE5@Nawazuddin_S@anuragkashyap72@SrBachchan@swanandkirkire

Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna will also be seen in supporting roles. The film includes cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Amitabh Bachchan, American dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb, director Nikkhil Advani, and Chitrangada Singh.

Pushpendra Nath Misra, who made his directorial debut with Netflix's Taj Mahal 1989, has written and helmed Ghoomketu. The film has been produced by the now defunct Phantom Films alongside Sony Pictures Network. It is ZEE5's third original feature after Bamfaad and Ateet.

"For all the writers, their observation begins at home. This film is a celebration of our family members - our Bua's and Chacha's and Dadda's — who we (Ghoomketu) always carry in our hearts, wherever we go," Nath had previously said in a statement.

Siddiqui will also be seen in Bole Chudiyan with Tamannah and Kashyap. He is also a part of Honey Trehan-directed upcoming film Raat Akeli Hai, also starring Radhika Apte and Shweta Tripathi.

ZEE5 will premiere Ghoomketu on 22 May.

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 18:35:41 IST

