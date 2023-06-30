‘Get ready for FIVE times the madness,’ says Akshay Kumar as he announces ‘Housefull 5‘ & blocks Diwali 2024. This time, the director is ‘Dostana‘ fame Tarun Mansukhani. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced. The last film of the franchise came out on Diwali 2019.

One of the few hit franchises in Bollywood, Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Housefull has been going strong till now since the release of its 4th installment. While the previous four films were major hits at the box office with lead actors Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh remaining consistent faces in every part, several new faces were introduced in the other parts. And now if reports are to be believed, it can be said that Sajid Nadiadwala is ready for the fifth installment and will be bringing back all the major characters of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol.

Yes, you’ve heard it right! If true, the reunion of all these actors for the fifth installment will be a treat for the fans. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Nadiadwala has finalised the idea for the fifth film, reportedly titled Housefull 5 and works are presently going on over the script.

Famous for its multi-star cast, this time as well the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production will bring together all the main actors from the previous films of the franchise and will be a roller coaster ride for the audience. No confirmation has been made yet so far, however.

‘Housefull 5 will be the biggest film of the franchise’

Divulging more details about the development, a source close to the development further also revealed that Nadiadwala who has been planning to create a ‘Housefull universe’ by bringing all the actors under one roof has finally locked the plot to justify the presence of the characters. While he is working on the story and the screenplay, a top director will be also taken on board after a final call is taken on the script.

“The plan, for now, is to take Housefull 5 on floors by the end of next year. The film has been in the development stage for quite some time, and now the ambition is getting closer to reality,” the source added.