Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz to star in all-female spy thriller 355

A large-scale espionage film with an all-star international female star cast is in the works. Titled 355, director Simon Kinberg will be taking the potential franchise project to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film festival, accompanied by the complete star cast comprising of Jessica Chastain, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Lupita Nyong’o, Vulture reports.

A spy thriller does not get bigger than this withan ensemble cast that seems like a casting coup — Simon Kinberg’s X-Men: Dark Phoneix star Jessica Chastain, French star Marion Marion Cotillard, Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o, the biggest Chinese female star Fan Bingbing and the ever-stunning Penelope Cruz .

Chastain pitched the idea for 355 to Kinberg while working on the X-Men franchise with him. The Help star said, “I had so much fun working on The Help that I always wanted to do another female ensemble film. I love the Bourne movies, the Mission: Impossible films, and wondered why, except for Charlie’s Angels, there hadn’t been a true female ensemble action-thriller spy film. That got my wheels going, along with the idea of casting actresses from all over the world to truly make it an international project. I realized the incredible creative freedom we would have with that. I brought the idea to Simon, told him about the actresses I was thinking of, and he was so sweet. He said, ‘I want to do it with you.’ Then I called all the women, told them what I was envisioning and that I wanted it to be a collaborative process, and how we would all create this together,” Chastain told Deadline.

With an upcoming comedy with Octavia Spencer directed by The Big Sick director Michael Showalter, and a Netflix buddy movie with Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o also in the pipeline, Chastain is certainly pushing female star power to newer heights.

Updated Date: May 03, 2018 19:29 PM