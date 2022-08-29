Talking about House of the Dragon, Martin said, “The story is about very flawed human beings who can be capable of good and monstrous things; capable of being courageous and a coward.'

Bringing the legacy of the house of fire and blood, George RR Martin is back with a new story of the Targaryens who rule the extraordinary world in House of the Dragon, streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar. The 10-episode series, with new episodes dropping every Monday at 6:30 AM IST (same time as the US telecast), is a remarkable, turbulent story of the House of Targaryen, set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in Game of Thrones.

Talking about House of the Dragon, Martin said, “The story is about very flawed human beings who can be capable of good and monstrous things; capable of being courageous and a coward, and you can see how the seed of war is planted during peace.”

“Dragons are formidable and can turn the tide of any battle. It flies and breathes fire against which most men in arms have little or no protection. So if you have dragons, you are hard to mess around with. Dragons and the fear of dragons is one of the reasons that made the Targaryens very secure in their power,” he added.

The series is a gripping saga that takes us deep into the extraordinary world of Westeros and explores the Targaryen family – the all-powerful dragon riders who are the seemingly invincible rulers of the seven kingdoms. Bitter rivalries, jealousy, lust, the quest for power, and betrayal tears the Targaryens apart and threaten to destroy a dynasty that has ruled unchallenged for a century.

Even though the series is a prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has an entirely new story with new characters played by an impressive cast. Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans bring life to several characters from Martin’s book.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel and Greg Yaitanes, the series has been executive produced by George R. R. Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik, along with Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt.

