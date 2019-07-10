George RR Martin reveals Game of Thrones prequel series will feature the Starks, direwolves, White Walkers

George RR Martin has shared some interesting facts about the Game of Thrones prequel series. The biggest revelation among them is that it will feature the Stark family in some capacity. The Starks were the linchpin for much of the action and events in Game of Thrones.

In an interview to Entertainment Weekly, Martin has disclosed that not only Starks but even White Walkers and direwolves will be present in the prequel series, set roughly 5,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

“The Starks will definitely be there. Obviously, the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it. There are things like direwolves and mammoths,” he tells the publication. However, the Lannister family will not be a part of the series, since it is set much before the Lannister family lay their claim on the Iron Throne.

Additionally, Westeros will not be what Game of Thrones fandom is used to. Instead of seven kingdoms, the prequel series will have "a hundred petty kingdoms." There will also be Casterly Rock, occupied by the Casterlys.

Martin has earlier spoken about wanting to name the show The Long Night, which was incidentally what the contentious Battle of Winterfell episode in the final season was named. Speaking about the title, Martin says that he would not mind naming it The Longest Night, a variant of his original title.

The series went on floors in June in a familiar location in Northern Ireland, which served as the production hub of Game of Thrones during its run through 2011 to 2019.

Led by Naomi Watts, the show will also star Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.

If the pilot is green-lit to series, the show is likely to air in late 2020.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 16:41:21 IST