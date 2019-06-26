You are here:

George RR Martin praises HBO's Chernobyl: 'If this doesn't win Emmys, there's no justice in Hollywood'

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has praised Chernobyl, calling the HBO series "exciting", which deserves to dominate Emmy awards this year.

Martin also gave a special mention to veteran actor Jared Harris, who plays Valery Legasov, a scientist who is instrumental in leading the efforts to clean up the April 1986 nuclear plant disaster in USSR.

Here's George RR Martin's tweet

Binge-watched @HBO's CHERNOBYL. Terrifying, exciting, heartbreaking. If this one does not win a truckload of Emmys, there is no justice in Hollywood. And special shout out to the talented @JaredHarris for his amazing performance ... pic.twitter.com/07hxV0loj9 — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) June 25, 2019

Earlier this month, Chernobyl was the highest rated IMDb TV show.

It is a retelling of the massive explosion of the nuclear power plant in the Ukraise on 26 April 1986 and its aftermath. The explosion released radioactive material across Belarus, Russia and Ukraine and as far as Scandinavia and western Europe.

This year will be the final run for Martin's GoT at the Emmys as the show is expected to get nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series, among others.

The show, on which the writer served as executive producer, already has three Emmys in its kitty.

If nominated, the five-part Chernobyl would be vying for an Outstanding Limited Series Emmy.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 15:49:21 IST