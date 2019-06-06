You are here:

Chernobyl surpasses Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Planet Earth to become IMDb's top rated show

HBO's new miniseries Chernobyl has become IMDB's top rated show. Over 1,50,000 users have given the show a 9.7 rating out of 10.

According to Variety, it has surpassed shows like Breaking Bad (9.5), Planet Earth II (9.5), Band of Brothers (9.5), Planet Earth (9.4), the recently concluded Game of Thrones (9.3) and The Wire (9.3).

Chernobyl premiered on 6 May and ended on 3 June. It is the retelling of the 1986 nuclear plant explosion in the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics), counted as one of the worst man-made disasters.

Variety adds the show was shot in present day Ukraine and real-life decommissioned nuclear plant in Lithuania. The show has received rave reviews even though it does not completely stick to true events.

HBO also shared the milestone on Twitter.

Have you heard?

#ChernobylHBO is currently @IMDB’s highest rated TV show ever.

All episodes now streaming. pic.twitter.com/xzz9iQr8rZ — HBO (@HBO) June 4, 2019

Craig Mazin (The Hangover II, The Hangover III and The Huntsman: Winter’s War) has created, written and executive produced Chernobyl. Johan Renck has served as the director.

Jared Harris plays Valery Legasov, a Soviet nuclear physicist. Stellan Skarsgård is seen as Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina while Emily Watson is the fictional scientist Ulana Khomyuk.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 15:40:25 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.