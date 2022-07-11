If Freddie Mercury inspired George Michael who in turn inspired Adam Lambert, this cross-generational influence transcends many other pop artists as well who have been inspired by Michael’s musicality, creativity and individuality.

In #TheMusicThatMadeUs, senior journalist Lakshmi Govindrajan Javeri chronicles the impact that musicians and their art have on our lives, how they mould the industry by rewriting its rules and how they shape us into the people we become: their greatest legacies

“Older is my greatest moment,” we hear George Michael’s voice saying as the singer looks back in Freedom Uncut, the limited release documentary that was screened over the last weekend of June. In the musician’s last offering before his 2016 demise, Michael looks at the major turning points in his career, and how Older was an expression of him truly having grown older.

With the documentary still fresh in our minds, the singer’s baby grand recently auctioned for charity to the owner of Marshall and a collector’s edition Older reissue coming up shortly, suffice to say that George Michael has actively been in our consciousness even today. While his music certainly lives on, Michael’s legacy has also been seen in the generations of musicians that he has influenced.

If he drew inspiration from the likes of Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Aretha Franklin, Freddie Mercury and more, Michael has been instrumental in the musicality, creativity and pop personas of many more singers. His inimitable irreverence also allowed him to get away with some cheeky writing as Michael combined wit with wisdom to tackle matters of the heart, as well as the law!

So many pop artists today are following the path laid down by George Michael who fought for his artistic individuality. Making that transition from a teenage band like Wham! to a more mature solo male artist is not easy. The likes of Robbie Williams or later Justin Timberlake knew how different the two personas are and what it takes to be taken seriously by both peers and by fans.

Although most singer-songwriters know that with age comes wisdom in their songwriting, Michael’s music has always been a combination of sharp wit and cheekiness on the one side and introspection or defiance on the other. Which is why even in albums like Older which provide such an incisive look into Michael’s state of mind, you find that the songs travel through an entire gamut of human emotions.

His attitude towards protecting his individuality, honing his craft and controlling the narrative even when it isn’t in your favour, positioned George Michael as one of the most influential musicians of the 80-90s. His battle with Sony and eventual defeat paved the way for many record labels to be cognisant of the way they treat their talent. By their own admission in Freedom Uncut, George Michael may have lost the battle, but he did win the war.

You can see Michael’s distinct attitude in Adam Lambert, whose tremendous success with American Idol has only heralded him into a supremely talented openly gay singer; one who hasn’t needed to hide his sexuality to protect his career. That he reprises Freddie Mercury’s role in the band Queen feels almost like a generational passing of the baton with many intersections of music, creative force and sexuality.

Like Michael, Lambert too started off with a career that saw many female fans before becoming a gay icon. Although Michael got outted before he would’ve liked, he embraced his gayness in the later years, assured that he wouldn’t lose out on his female fan base. Lambert’s kohl lined eyes and mannerisms contribute greatly to his similarities with Michael as he struts on stage with the confidence of a man who recognises his own superlative talent.

Filling in for a vocal behemoth like Freddie Mercury can’t be easy; Michael too has maintained that singing at Mercury’s tribute concert shortly after his death was a humongous personal task but also a huge professional challenge. Today Queen can tour because Lambert has boldly taken on the mantle.

If Freddie inspired Michael who in turn inspired Lambert, this cross-generational influence transcends many other pop artists as well. Sam Smith, who has been deeply motivated by Michael’s song Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me with Elton John, said that it was Michael who gave him the confidence to become a solo queer artist. It had a lot to do with the former finding a way to bounce back from every curveball thrown his way.

For a singer who peaked at a time when Prince, Madonna and Michael Jackson were ruling the charts in the US, British George Michael carved a niche for himself and became a darling across the pond until he was arrested by undercover cops in Los Angeles over soliciting charges. He never had a #1 hit in the US after that. Despite that, Older charted six hit songs making it one of Michael’s best albums.

Over five years since his passing, George Michael remains somebody you ought to have faith in. His fans and budding musicians continue to do the same.

Senior journalist Lakshmi Govindrajan Javeri has spent a good part of two decades chronicling the arts, culture and lifestyles.

