George Clooney tops Forbes 2018 list of highest paid actors; Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr follow

George Clooney can raise a glass, even if he is not starring in any hit movies.

The 57-year-old tops the 2018 Forbes' list of highest paid actors with $239 million in pretax earnings. Forbes credits up to $1 billion that a British conglomerate said it would pay for Casamigos Tequila, which Clooney co-founded in 2013 with two entrepreneurs. The actor's wealth also includes additional earnings from endorsements and older movies.

The rankings include onscreen and outside earnings.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ranked second with $124 million pretax. Forbes says a huge social media following helped Johnson nearly double his 2017 earnings because he is able to negotiate an extra seven figures over his standard contract for promotion. Johnson had three huge franchise films last year in The Fate of the Furious, Baywatch and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He was recently also seen in Rampage and Skyscraper. He will next be seen in Jungle Cruise, and will executive produce Fighting With My Family, based on the life of his fellow former WWE wrestler Paige, and Shazam!.

Robert Downey Jr was third with $81 million, followed by Chris Hemsworth with $64.5 million and Jackie Chan with $45.5 million.

With inputs from The Associated Press.

(Also read: Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes 2018 highest paid actresses list, followed by Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston)

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 08:12 AM