Genius trailer: RAW agent Utkarsh Sharma fights arch enemy Nawazuddin Siddiqui in father Anil's film

The three-minute-20-second-long trailer of Genius features filmmaker Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma in his debut movie. From being a college student (who has a great command over Sanskrit and Chemistry) who is completely head over heels for Ishita Chauhan. There are plenty of shots of both the lovebirds doing the run-of-the-mill Bollywood romance — from love proposals, song and dance sequences to some cheesy dialogue-baazi. Over the course of time, it is revealed that Utkarsh's character is in fact a R&AW agent living in disguise.

And then, the character of Nawazuddin Siddiqui is revealed — dressed like a typical Hollywood(ish) gangster in a trench coat, hat and a moustache; he arrives in a car, standing on the seats, in an enclosed garage. Then starts a battle of fists and filmy verses between the two. And in this mishmash of all the possible formulaic filmy ingredients, the director sprinkles a pinch of patriotism and desbhakti on the top. And voila! Genius is ready to be served.

The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka. Genius is backed by Anil Sharma Productions and Soham RockStar Entertainment. The film is slated to release on 24 August.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 13:51 PM