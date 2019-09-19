Gemini Man early reactions: Will Smith's action thriller 'is an interesting spin on a Bourne-esque mythos'

Gemini Man sees Will Smith play an ageing assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative who seemingly can predict his every move. It then turns out to be his clone, who is 25 years younger than him with sharper skills, and what follows is a fierce battle of brains and brawn.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Ang Lee (Life of Pi, Brokeback Mountain), Gemini Man has been written by David Benioff and Billy Ray. It also stars Clive Owen (Children of Men), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane) and Benedict Wong (Avengers: Infinity War).

The movie has been in the pipeline since 1997. The original project, set up by Disney, was pitched by Darren Lake, with Don Murphy producing and Tony Scott directing. But it was put on hold for many years to allow the visual effects technology to catch up with the film concept.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release, here are some early reactions that the film garnered.

Check out early reactions to Gemini Man

#GeminiMan is an interesting spin on a Bourne-esque mythos, with a sci-fi angle added on. It's interesting, but needs a little more story to really dig into. Enjoyable pieces, but a little slight when it comes to the overall picture. — Michael Reyes (@MrControversy83) September 18, 2019

Ang Lee’s #GeminiMan is a huge breakthrough for 120FPS presentation. Action sequences are breathtaking in the format. Will Smith’s winning performance shows the level of scrutiny a real movie star can stand up to. If you don’t see it in theaters you’re missing a true experience. pic.twitter.com/k6nlyH6kD9 — Max Evry (@maxevry) September 18, 2019

Just saw #geminiman and Will Smith is back to his old...and new self. The story is not original buy the visual and action sequences rock. Folks will get a kick seeing this cat and mouse hunt. Best to see on big and on IMAX. — Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) September 18, 2019

Just saw the final cut of Ang Lee’s #GeminiMan and it’s probably the only movie I’d ever say absolutely must be seen in 3D (and 4K, if possible). I’ve never seen anything like it — it felt like I was inside the movie. — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) September 18, 2019

Vibrating from excitement after seeing GEMINI MAN, it uses 120FPS and 3D to create some of the most exciting action sequences I've seen in years. Happy to see Ang Lee return to action, the choreography feels intense because it looks so realistic pic.twitter.com/qXM3lq1sn2 — Devindra Hardawar (@Devindra) September 18, 2019

In GEMINI MAN the young Will Smith throws not one, but two (2) motorcycles at the old Will Smith and that, to me, is very good. Highly recommend. — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) September 18, 2019

Just saw Ang Lee’s #GeminiMan and it’s legit. Old Will Smith vs young Will Smith equals a visually visceral experience that’s absolutely wild to watch at times. Again, Ang Lee delivers bold, unique action that’s on par w/ the best. See it in 3D, for sure. pic.twitter.com/wRNlNfJQ9w — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 18, 2019

Just saw #GeminiMan and it’s wiiiiiiild. The young version of Wil Smith is incredible, plus some truly beautiful action sequences and a really great performance by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The only 3D movie I’ll ever endorse. — Anne Cohen (@anneesthercohen) September 18, 2019

Gemini Man is scheduled to hit theatres on 11 October.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 11:34:31 IST