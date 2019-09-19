You are here:

Gemini Man early reactions: Will Smith's action thriller 'is an interesting spin on a Bourne-esque mythos'

FP Staff

Sep 19, 2019 11:34:31 IST

Gemini Man sees Will Smith play an ageing assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative who seemingly can predict his every move. It then turns out to be his clone, who is 25 years younger than him with sharper skills, and what follows is a fierce battle of brains and brawn.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Ang Lee (Life of Pi, Brokeback Mountain), Gemini Man has been written by David Benioff and Billy Ray. It also stars Clive Owen (Children of Men), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane) and Benedict Wong (Avengers: Infinity War).

The movie has been in the pipeline since 1997. The original project, set up by Disney, was pitched by Darren Lake, with Don Murphy producing and Tony Scott directing. But it was put on hold for many years to allow the visual effects technology to catch up with the film concept.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release, here are some early reactions that the film garnered.

Gemini Man is scheduled to hit theatres on 11 October.

