Bollywood actress Geeta Basra, who is married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh, turns 38 today, 13 March. She is a British born Indian actress who started her Bollywood career with Dil Diya Hai in 2006. Basra since then has made several appearances in the films and was also a part of the music video Ghum Sum Ghum Sum.

The actress has also worked in the Punjabi film industry. Geeta Basra married Harbhajan Singh in 2015 and has two children.

As Geeta Basra celebrates her 38th birthday, here is a look at some of her family pictures:

1. Geeta Basra's daughter looks absolutely adorable in her school uniform and mask.

2. Geeta Basra's image with Harbhajan Singh is super romantic. Her simple attire and no-makeup look are completed with a low bun.

3. Geeta Basra penned a note for hubby Harbhajan Singh after he announced his retirement. The couple looks absolutely adorable.

4. Basra shared a picture of her children and it is wholesome. Both Hinaya and Jovan can be seen sleeping in their matching PJs.

5. Geeta Basra shared pictures with her mother on the latter's birthday. She can be seen with her daughter and mother.

6. Basra's family picture at a Gurudwara is as adorable and wholesome as it can get. The actress can be seen wearing a blue colour suit and seeking blessings.



7. Geeta Basra looks absolutely stunning in a white dress with her daughter Hinaya. The munchkin too is looking adorable in her white dress.