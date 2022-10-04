Leading the film industry for five decades, Sridevi’s undying on-screen charisma still rules millions of hearts. Her unparalleled acting prowess continues to be an inspiration for young actors and is written in history with golden letters. From Seema Sohni of Mr. India to Devki Sabarwal of Mom, the legendary star has given the film industry several unforgettable characters. But Sridevi’s role of Shashi Godbole in the 2012 movie English Vinglish remains special. The movie was a super hit among the women, who found themselves relating to Shashi. So much so that even after a decade English Vinglish continues to triumph among the masses. Now, on the occasion of the movie’s 10th anniversary, the team is auctioning the sarees worn by Sridevi in the film.

In her conversation with The Indian Express, the movie’s director Gauri Shinde has revealed that to celebrate 10 years of the film, the English Vinglish team is hosting a special event, on 10th October, wherein they will be auctioning the alluring sarees worn by the actress in the movie. The filmmaker added that the money collected through this auction will be donated to an NGO that is working for girls’ education.

For those who don’t know, English Vinglish was special for both the actress and director duo. This is because Gauri marked her directorial debut, which was also Sridevi’s return to the big screen after a hiatus of 15 years. The filmmaker also revealed in her interview that all these years she had safely kept the sarees that were sported by Sridevi in the much-loved movie.

The Indian Express quoted Gauri as saying, “We are doing a celebration of the ten years of English Vinglish, so we are doing a screening in Andheri on October 10.” Gauri added that tentatively they have planned to invite people and talk about the movie. Gauri continued, “We are auctioning the sarees Sridevi wore as Shashi in the film. I would like to use it for a girls’ education NGO.” Gauri revealed that she always wanted to do this auction and donation part, but it couldn’t happen earlier. However, she believed that this is the most appropriate time to do the same.

For the unversed, Gauri wrote English Vinglish after being inspired by her mother. Apart from Sridevi, the movie also featured Adil Hussain, French actor Mehdi Nebbou and Fukrey actress Priya Anand. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Ajith Kumar in the cameo roles.

