Gauahar Khan gets engaged to music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid, breaks news on social media

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will reportedly get married in December.

FP Trending November 05, 2020 14:56:06 IST
Actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan have announced her engagement to Zaid Darbar on social media. Gauahar and Zaid uploaded a photo on their Instagram where the actress is seen holding a heart-shaped balloon that reads, "She said yes."

💍♥️

A number of people shared congratulatory messages to the couple on their announcement post. Neha Kakkar, who recently married Rohanpreet Singh, wrote, "I'm soo happy for you two!" TV actor Jay Bhanushali and Sunil Grover also congratulated the couple. Gauahar and Zaid have been sharing pictures and videos on social media for quite some time now. Last week, Gauahar shared a picture from Zaid's birthday celebrations where both were seen dressed in white.

According to Telly Chakkar, Gauahar and Zaid will be getting married on 24 December. However, the confirmed dates are yet to be announced by the couple.

Zaid's father and Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar had earlier spoken about their relationship to Times of India. “If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won’t I give aashirwad (blessings) to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he’s doing," the veteran said.

Meanwhile, Gauahar recently featured in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior member of the house, alongside Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla. She has acted in films including Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh, Game.

