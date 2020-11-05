Gauahar Khan gets engaged to music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid, breaks news on social media
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will reportedly get married in December.
Actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan have announced her engagement to Zaid Darbar on social media. Gauahar and Zaid uploaded a photo on their Instagram where the actress is seen holding a heart-shaped balloon that reads, "She said yes."
Check out the post here
View this post on Instagram
A number of people shared congratulatory messages to the couple on their announcement post. Neha Kakkar, who recently married Rohanpreet Singh, wrote, "I'm soo happy for you two!" TV actor Jay Bhanushali and Sunil Grover also congratulated the couple. Gauahar and Zaid have been sharing pictures and videos on social media for quite some time now. Last week, Gauahar shared a picture from Zaid's birthday celebrations where both were seen dressed in white.
View this post on Instagram
From being the most Amazing (also HOT) human , to being the reason to me smiling from ear to ear , to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when u trouble me) , being goofy comes easy when I’m with u ,to ur caring side settling my hair b4 we click picks , it only n only makes you the Bestest ! I pray for u from the bottom of my heart , Birthday Boy , Zaid ! @zaid_darbar you are a blessing n may ur life be filled with all the happiness, health , wealth n success ! Ameen ! ♥️ have the most amazing year ahead Zeddy ! .Decor : @partynextdoor.events A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on
According to Telly Chakkar, Gauahar and Zaid will be getting married on 24 December. However, the confirmed dates are yet to be announced by the couple.
Zaid's father and Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar had earlier spoken about their relationship to Times of India. “If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won’t I give aashirwad (blessings) to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he’s doing," the veteran said.
Meanwhile, Gauahar recently featured in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior member of the house, alongside Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla. She has acted in films including Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh, Game.
