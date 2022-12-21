While the year is about to end, it seems like our favourite celebrities are entering a new phase in their life. After many star couples became parents to their firstborn this year, a piece of good news has come from another celebrity couple. After being happily married for two years, TV actor Gauahar Khan recently announced her pregnancy in a joint post with her husband Zaid Darbar, and shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. While sharing an animated video on Instagram, the couple added a caption in Urdu that reads, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma Sha Allah!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Speaking of the video, it also included another message which reads, “One became two, when Z met G. And now the adventure continues, as we become three!”

As soon as they shared the news, many of the couple’s friends from the industry, colleagues, and also thousands of fans dropped in congratulatory messages in the comment section. While actress Dia Mirza wrote, “Congratulations sweetheart. So happy for you”, singer Neha Kakkar also dropped a sweet comment, “Awwww.. God bless.”

Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “Big big big congratulations you two! Nazar na lage”, while Bollywood actor Ananya Panday commented, “Congratulations!!! Sending so much love.”

Shared on Tuesday evening, the post is already going viral and has left many of their fans happy and excited.

Speaking about Gauahar and Zaid’s love story, after dating for quite some time, they got engaged in November 2020. Later, in December, the two got married and have been setting major couple goals since then. The two are also set to celebrate their second marriage anniversary in a few days and now the big news came like the ‘cherry on top.’

Both Gauahar and Zaid also keep sharing adorable and cute posts for each other and share their love and affection for each other. There is no doubt that fans love their chemistry.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram