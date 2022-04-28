Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi has been an absolute chartbuster and has achieved the feat of 100 million views on YouTube.

The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi have been giving fans sneak peeks inside the production of the film. While everyone is in awe of all the hard work that went into it, the songs are another highly praised component of the film, each with its own distinct flavour. 'Dholida', on the other hand, has been an incredible chartbuster, with over 100 million views on YouTube. While Alia Bhatt has been praised, credit must also go to choreographer Kruti Mahesh, who did an excellent job on this one. This is the first SLB picture with a single choreographer for the entire film, and she has done an outstanding job.

And while the rave reviews for the movie and song keep coming in, Kruti shared the making of 'Dholida' on her social media and captioned the post as 'Made with Nothing but Love'. She was all hearts and praises for her entire team.

Talking about the feat and everything that went into the song's making, Kruti says, ''I am grateful for all the love that the song, Alia, me, and everyone on the team has received. 100 million is a happy place to be in and everyone is ecstatic with the love pouring in through smiles and lots of dancing. It feels like everything just fell in place and all the hard work was worth it. I cannot thank Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir enough for this gem of a song.''

She concluded, ''Many have asked me for BTS and making videos of Ghoomar, however, it couldn't happen owing to technical issues. With Dholida, it is also a personal achievement to have the first BTS video with SLB sir.''

Have a look at the making video here:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has been spotted on the sets of the song's shoot, and we're left wondering why we haven't seen enough photographs yet.

Kruti has choreographed some of Bollywood's most well-known dance routines, including Deepika Padukone's Ghoomar from Padmaavat, Ek Dil Ek Jaan and Holi from the same film, and Garmi from Street Dancer, to name a few.

