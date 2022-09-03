Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bid adieu to Ganpati in grand style
The actress dropped a montage video on her official Instagram account to reveal the farewell journey of Lord Ganesha, which she celebrated with much fervour.
After welcoming Lord Ganapati on Wednesday, Shilpa Shetty has finally bid adieu to “Gannu Raja”, with a “promise” to welcome him again next year. The actress dropped a montage video on her official Instagram account to reveal the farewell journey of Lord Ganesha, which she celebrated with great fervour. Even her fractured leg couldn’t hold her festive spirit back, as the actress was seen dancing on one leg with her sister and actress Shamita Shetty. Shilpa Shetty who was pictured sitting in a wheelchair, brings home Lord Ganapati every year, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. For the occasion, the Kundra family was seen twinning in their floral print ensemble.
While Shilpa looked beautiful in her floral print gharara, her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan were seen donning kurta pyjamas with a similar print. On the other hand, Shamita looked alluring in gorgeous baby pink gharara. While posting the video, Shilpa wrote in the caption, “Bidding adieu to our Gannu Raja is never easy, but He’s going today with the promise of coming back again next year… with tons of blessings, love, peace, good health, and happiness for all!” Apart from dancing her heart out, Shilpa can be seen playing the dhol, as Shamita stood next to her to support her. The Ganesh visarjan at the Kundra residence was full of energy, traditional music, happiness, and flowers all around.
For those who don’t know, the actress is bedridden after meeting an accident while shooting action-packed sequences for Rohit Shetty’s next, Indian Police Force, which resulted in her fractured leg. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Sabir Khan’s Nikamma, which featured Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia, Samir Soni, and Imam Hossain Saju in prominent roles. Next, the actress will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime series Indian Police Force, which apart from Shilpa also features Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Isha Talwar. Shilpa also has Sonal Joshi’s Sukhee in the pipeline.
