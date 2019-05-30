You are here:

Game Over trailer: Taapsee Pannu struggles with PTSD in Ashwin Saravanan's psychological thriller

FP Staff

May 30, 2019 13:59:41 IST

Taapsee Pannu's Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, Game Over has the elements of an edge-of-the-seat psychological thriller. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the movie will be released in three languages — Hindi (dubbed), Tamil and Telugu.

The film's trailer depicts Taapsee's character suffering from what is termed as 'anniversary reaction', in which patients tend to reminisce about a particular scarring incident every year, on the day it occurred. The actress' character is seen suffering from unknown threats which haunt her at night, making sleep impossible.

Still from Game Over trailer. YouTube screengrab

She is hounded by an unknown threat (possibly human). She is even brutally hurt and is on a wheelchair as a result of a previous attack.

Anurag Kashyap had earlier announced that he has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios to present the Hindi version of the bilingual film. Taapsee and Anurag had earlier worked on the 2018 hit Manmarziyaan, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Apart from this film, Taapsee will be seen in multi-starrer Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankhwhere she will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar.

Game Over is scheduled to release in theatres on 14 June. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 14:24:24 IST

