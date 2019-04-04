Game of Thrones: Twitter is obsessed with Gwendoline Christie's red carpet look at show's NY premiere

The cast of Game of Thrones attended the eighth and final season’s premiere in New York City in their fashionable best on Wednesday. Dressed to the nines to celebrate the final six episodes of the series, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke all got fans talking.

As fans anxiously await the premiere, Gwendoline Christie (who plays Brienne of Tarth) stunned everyone as she made a statement with her high-fashion penchant in her Iris van Herpen gown from Spring 2019's runway. The six-feet-three-inches-tall actress radiated in the flowing fiery gown with ethereal print from the designer’s Shift Souls Spring 2019 couture collection. Her makeup was soft and minimal while her blonde locks were beautifully curled and parted to the side. Twitter burst into praise for her red carpet look with several reacting to her gorgeous outfit by calling her a goddess.

If you need anything from me I'm sorry I'm dead pic.twitter.com/puLeIBlCQZ — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) April 3, 2019

::Sees Gwendoline Christie trending on Twitter and starts to freak out and then realizes it's related to the GOT premiere and calms down a little and then finally sees this premiere photo and FREAKS OUT::: pic.twitter.com/DKb9zwca4J — Brittany Sandler (@besandler) April 4, 2019

god is a woman & her name is Brienne of Tarth pic.twitter.com/quZwAUAmuE — maiky (@MCadena31) April 4, 2019

My new status: suddenly questioning my sexuality and pledging all my allegiance to Brienne of Tarth. pic.twitter.com/zmHKBIZld8 — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) April 4, 2019

would i let gwendoline christie punch me in the face? MAYBE. pic.twitter.com/oQjhjhCD87 — Q U I N N (@QuinnKeaney) April 4, 2019

Brienne of Tarth aka Gwendoline Christie KILLING IT in an Iris Van Herpen gown from the Spring 2019 couture collection at the #GameofThrones Premiere. A ton more later on our site. @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/oI6ciHSNK6 — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) April 3, 2019

Find a queen who can both. BRIENNE OF TARTH EVERYBODY #GoTPremiereNYC pic.twitter.com/SNh08AQ668 — Sherwin Shen (@heyshen) April 4, 2019

Brienne is easily one of the most loved (still-alive) characters from the fantasy drama.

Game of Thrones' final season will release on 14 April.

