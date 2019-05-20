Game of Thrones stars pay emotional tribute to HBO's mammoth fantasy series as finale episode airs

As their watch finally ends with the ultimate episode of Game of Thrones, the cast wrote emotional tributes for one of the biggest pop culture offerings of the decade.

Emilia Clarke wrote that she has "sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice" in an Instagram post.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark thanked the character for teaching her "resilience and bravery", and the show and its makers for the "best life and drama lessons." "I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me," she said.

Gwendoline Christie

Christie, who plays Ser Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, shared a hilarious picture with Kit Harington (Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen) where they look shocked and horrified. Christie said that the reaction was after being told the ending of Game of Thrones.

Kristofer Hivju

Onscreen and offscreen love! Definitely a win win situation:-) Homage to Gwendoline Christie @gwendolineuniverse for her brilliant preformance as the warrior, the knight and the beautiful human being Brienne Of Tarth #GOTafterparty With my wife @grymolvaerhivju #gameofthrones #brienneoftarth #tormund #brimund #tormundgiantsbane #newyork

Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) posted an appreciation status for Gwendoline Christie for "her brilliant performance as the warrior, the knight and the beautiful human being Brienne Of Tarth."

John Bradley

John Bradley, who played Samwell Tarly in the show, posed with the rehearsal and prep schedule from the first week of season one. He wrote that he was handed the schedule weeks before they started shooting in Belfast. "Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world," he concluded.

Jacob Anderson

1. First Day. 2. Last Day. GoT was like the craziest school trip ever. A 6 year Adventure Weekend. Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I’m proud of you. I’ll miss you bud. Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him. Huge shout out to the Targs team: Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Thank you for making the days so fun. Here’s to every single department behind the scenes that worked to the bone to make this show. They worked tirelessly everyday to make this thing, and they never get shout outs and they know that but they do it anyway. Here’s to you, you ragtag bunch of talented clever rascals. I love ya’ll. Thank you. Game of Thrones ENDS tonight on @hbo AT 9pm and @skyatlanticuk at 2am. I hope you enjoy it.

Grey Worm actor Jacob Anderson described Game of Thrones as the "craziest school trip ever". Speaking about Grey Worm, he wrote that he would miss the character that metamorphosed from a "robot to a real boy."

Pilou Asbæk

Asbæk, who portrayed the infamous Euron Greyjoy, shared a poster back from season 1, where Sean Bean's Ned Stark is seen sitting on the Iron Throne.

Joe Dempsie

Started From Flea Bottom Now We Here • I already regret not taking any snaps on set...had to delve into the @helenstills treasure trove instead... • Being a part of this show has given me experiences I’ll never ever forget. But it’s the people I’ll miss the most. I’d just moved to London when we started season 1, didn’t have many mates there - and Game of Thrones changed all that. To the friends I’ve made in this amazing cast and crew, thank you. • Playing Gendry over 5 seasons has been a joy, and I can’t thank you lot enough for taking him to your hearts - and being patient while he took 3 years to find his way round a set of oars. • @gameofthrones bows out tonight at 9pm on @hbo. Last one to leave, blow out the candles. • #OursIsTheFury

Joe Dempsie aka Gendry said that he regretted not taking any pictures on the sets and thanked the Game of Thrones fandom for "being patient while he (Gendry) took 3 years to find his way round a set of oars."

Liam Cunningham

Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth) said that Game of Thrones has been "utterly extraordinary."

