Game of Thrones stars pay emotional tribute to HBO's mammoth fantasy series as finale episode airs
For our full coverage of Game of Thrones, click here.
As their watch finally ends with the ultimate episode of Game of Thrones, the cast wrote emotional tributes for one of the biggest pop culture offerings of the decade.
Emilia Clarke wrote that she has "sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice" in an Instagram post.
Sophie Turner
View this post on Instagram
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark thanked the character for teaching her "resilience and bravery", and the show and its makers for the "best life and drama lessons." "I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me," she said.
Gwendoline Christie
View this post on Instagram
BEING TOLD THE ENDING TO @gameofthrones ⚔️ A post shared by Gwendoline Christie (@gwendolineuniverse) on
Christie, who plays Ser Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, shared a hilarious picture with Kit Harington (Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen) where they look shocked and horrified. Christie said that the reaction was after being told the ending of Game of Thrones.
Kristofer Hivju
Onscreen and offscreen love! Definitely a win win situation:-) Homage to Gwendoline Christie @gwendolineuniverse for her brilliant preformance as the warrior, the knight and the beautiful human being Brienne Of Tarth #GOTafterparty With my wife @grymolvaerhivju #gameofthrones #brienneoftarth #tormund #brimund #tormundgiantsbane #newyork
Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) posted an appreciation status for Gwendoline Christie for "her brilliant performance as the warrior, the knight and the beautiful human being Brienne Of Tarth."
John Bradley
View this post on Instagram
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT A post shared by John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) on
John Bradley, who played Samwell Tarly in the show, posed with the rehearsal and prep schedule from the first week of season one. He wrote that he was handed the schedule weeks before they started shooting in Belfast. "Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world," he concluded.
Jacob Anderson
1. First Day. 2. Last Day. GoT was like the craziest school trip ever. A 6 year Adventure Weekend. Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I’m proud of you. I’ll miss you bud. Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him. Huge shout out to the Targs team: Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Thank you for making the days so fun. Here’s to every single department behind the scenes that worked to the bone to make this show. They worked tirelessly everyday to make this thing, and they never get shout outs and they know that but they do it anyway. Here’s to you, you ragtag bunch of talented clever rascals. I love ya’ll. Thank you. Game of Thrones ENDS tonight on @hbo AT 9pm and @skyatlanticuk at 2am. I hope you enjoy it.
Grey Worm actor Jacob Anderson described Game of Thrones as the "craziest school trip ever". Speaking about Grey Worm, he wrote that he would miss the character that metamorphosed from a "robot to a real boy."
Pilou Asbæk
View this post on Instagram
Where it all began....!!! A post shared by Pilou Asbæk (@pilouasbaek) on
Asbæk, who portrayed the infamous Euron Greyjoy, shared a poster back from season 1, where Sean Bean's Ned Stark is seen sitting on the Iron Throne.
Joe Dempsie
Started From Flea Bottom Now We Here • I already regret not taking any snaps on set...had to delve into the @helenstills treasure trove instead... • Being a part of this show has given me experiences I’ll never ever forget. But it’s the people I’ll miss the most. I’d just moved to London when we started season 1, didn’t have many mates there - and Game of Thrones changed all that. To the friends I’ve made in this amazing cast and crew, thank you. • Playing Gendry over 5 seasons has been a joy, and I can’t thank you lot enough for taking him to your hearts - and being patient while he took 3 years to find his way round a set of oars. • @gameofthrones bows out tonight at 9pm on @hbo. Last one to leave, blow out the candles. • #OursIsTheFury
Joe Dempsie aka Gendry said that he regretted not taking any pictures on the sets and thanked the Game of Thrones fandom for "being patient while he (Gendry) took 3 years to find his way round a set of oars."
Liam Cunningham
Almost there. It’s been utterly extraordinary. Thank you all. #GameOfThronesFinale #GamefThrones — liam cunningham (@liamcunningham1) May 20, 2019
Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth) said that Game of Thrones has been "utterly extraordinary."
Updated Date: May 20, 2019 11:27:15 IST
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.