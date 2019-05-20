Emilia Clarke pens heartfelt note for Game of Thrones and Daenerys Targaryen: 'Now our watch has ended'

The final-ever episode of Game of Thrones has arrived, bringing to an end to the 73-episode-long fantasy saga that ran nearly for a decade. Emilia Clarke, who plays the mighty Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO behemoth, paid a heartfelt tribute to the character that occupied the entirety of her adult life.

"This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice," she wrote.

She also thanked her "dear kind magical fans" for their support and "steady gaze".

