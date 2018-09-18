Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage on the show's final season: Hard to say goodbye to the series

Peter Dinklage said on 18 September that it was tough bidding adieu to Game of Thrones, the epic fantasy series which bows out with its eighth and final season next year.

The actor, who plays fan favourite Tyrion Lannister in the popular HBO series, said saying wrapping up the show was like saying "goodbye to a life over there", Variety reported.

"It was very sad. This is not only a great TV show to be a part of but it was an enormous family to be a part of. I'm sure you've heard that before from actors but in this case I was far from home, I live in New York and we shot the show in Europe, so many times I had to stay there and couldn't go home on the weekends and really developed deep roots in the community of Ireland and some of the other countries we shot in.

"It was definitely hard to say goodbye to because it wasn't just saying goodbye to the show, I was saying goodbye to a life over there," Dinklage said.

The actor said though the show went on to become a mammoth hit, initially he had some concerns about taking up the project due to the sci-fi fantasy genre.

"Unfortunately before this character, many times people my size weren't interesting enough for me to be interested in doing it. I had done it one or two times before and it sort of didn't you know, grab me but (showrunners) David (Benioff) and DB (Weiss) relieved my concerns very quickly."

Dinklage said after years of working on indie movies with limited audiences for quite sometime he "absolutely adored this character and the stories we were telling".

"It's so beautiful when other people end up feeling the same way you do," he added.

Game of Thrones emerged a big winner at the Emmy award ceremony, including the best drama trophy and the best supporting actor trophy for Dinklage, his third.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 17:51 PM