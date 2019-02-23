You are here:

Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer to play a demon on Penny Dreadful spin-off City of Angels

Los Angeles: Actor Natalie Dormer is set to play the lead in Showtime's upcoming drama series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Described as a spiritual descendant of the original Penny Dreadful, the new series opens in 1938 Los Angeles, reported Variety.

When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega is embroiled in a story that reflects the history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

Dormer, 37, will play Magda, a supernatural demon who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses and manifests in a number of guises throughout the story.

John Logan, creator, writer, and executive producer of 2014's Penny Dreadful, will return in the same roles for City of Angels.

Dormer has previously starred in Showtime series The Tudors.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 15:42:19 IST