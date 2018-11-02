Penny Dreadful revived with spin-off series City Of Angels; Showtime orders follow-up with new setting, characters

Penny Dreadful will be back with its sequel Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, reports IndieWire. Showtime is developing the spin-off series with the setting for the series changed from England to 1930s Los Angeles.

As per the channel's announcement, the new series is set to highlight the contentions and conflict among characters connected to the deity Santa Muerte and others who bear allegiance with the Devil.

City of Angels is not a conventional spin-off per se. However, it shares more than a title with Penny Dreadful as series creator and writer John Logan is set to direct the new project as well. Whether actors from the previous show will make a reappearance is still unknown.

Penny Dreadful ended its third season in 2016 with a surprise reveal that the show will not be returning. The main character's death may make the spin-off more believable and relatable.

The new setting enables creators to include various social components that the original series could not owing to its Victorian setting. Logan confirmed the news saying that the narrative of City of Angels will be dealing with specific historical and real world political, religious, social, and racial issues. "In 1938, Los Angeles was facing some hard questions about its future and its soul. Our characters must do the same,” Logan said.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 14:28 PM