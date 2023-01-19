‘Game Of Thrones‘ star Bella Ramsey has come out as non-binary and gender-fluid and in an interview recently, spoke about the same and how it felt. Speaking to The New York Times, she opened up, “I guess my gender has always been very fluid. Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting.”

She added, “I’m very much just a person. Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like. But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

What is being non-binary and gender-fluid?

A gender-fluid person does not have a fixed gender. Instead, their gender may shift and change. Gender-fluid is a type of non-binary gender identity. This means it exists outside of the gender binary, which refers to the idea of gender as being either a man or a woman only. To elaborate, Gender fluidity refers to change over time in a person’s gender expression or gender identity, or both. That change might be in expression, but not identity, or in identity, but not expression. Or both expression and identity might change together.

Who is Bella Ramsey?

The actress was born on September 30, 2003, and her claim to fame was the character of Lyanna Mormont in the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones (2016–2019). Her appearance in “The Broken Man” was lauded by fans and critics alike and she was hailed as the next breakout actor on the block. As far as her other notable works and accolades are concerned, she won the Young Performer award at the 2019 British Academy Children’s Awards for her performance in the TV adaptation of the books The Worst Witch.

