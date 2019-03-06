You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer sparks emotional reactions; Twitterati say 'we've come so far'

FP Staff

Mar 06, 2019 10:37:34 IST

As soon as the trailer for Game of Thrones season eight was released online, there seemed to be a deluge of reactions on social media. Easily one of the most-anticipated finales in television history, Game of Thrones' last season is no less than a celebration for the millions who have become ardent fans of the HBO series.

Still from Game of Thrones season 8 trailer. YouTube screengrab

Being the show's final installation, season eight automatically becomes the most important. As fans conjure up new theories regarding the future of their favourite characters, HBO's new trailer provides insights into how exactly makers David Benioff and DB Weiss plan to treat the numerous yet simultaneously running story-lines.

Nevertheless, the Twitterati came out in full force to opine and react to the video. Here are some of the best ones:

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres on HBO on 14 April, 2019.

