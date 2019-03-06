You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer sparks emotional reactions; Twitterati say 'we've come so far'

As soon as the trailer for Game of Thrones season eight was released online, there seemed to be a deluge of reactions on social media. Easily one of the most-anticipated finales in television history, Game of Thrones' last season is no less than a celebration for the millions who have become ardent fans of the HBO series.

Being the show's final installation, season eight automatically becomes the most important. As fans conjure up new theories regarding the future of their favourite characters, HBO's new trailer provides insights into how exactly makers David Benioff and DB Weiss plan to treat the numerous yet simultaneously running story-lines.

Nevertheless, the Twitterati came out in full force to opine and react to the video. Here are some of the best ones:

I really hope Donald Trump’s presidency ends before #GameofThrones. I’d love to just enjoy the last season in peace. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 6, 2019

Me standing up at my desk this morning when that GOT trailer dropped #GameOfThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/t0TZvpBS1i — Phil Swift Here For Flex Seal (@Leprechaunvict) March 6, 2019

https://t.co/pVli8RypVB BITCH AM FICKING CRYING OMH MY GOD SO EXCITE D😭😭😭😭 — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) March 5, 2019

Cersei drinking wine while everyone else is fighting for their lives is such a mood 👑🍷 #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/1hm8DGdzFr — Ilianos Rammøs 🌐 (@ilianosrammos) March 5, 2019

Me in public pretending that everything's fine vs me alone having a nervous breakdown #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/XRcdDaAuIL — Krojacica Sudbine ☂️ (@MonaLisa_1797) March 5, 2019

OH BITCH IS OUR KING FINNA HOP ON A DRAGON TOO?!!???!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/1ozCY0HgWM — (@pickledpi) March 5, 2019

sansa seeing the dragons arrive at winterfell pic.twitter.com/pWvK2eCaMt — kins (@sansacstark) March 5, 2019

There ain’t gonna be no drama with the parantage reveal pic.twitter.com/ZJD8ajtTqs — dragon's daughter (@yeahclarke) March 5, 2019

“And for the first time in hundreds of years, the night came alive with the music of dragons.” HOW FAR WE HAVE COME. I-#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zC2BvcIyPc — C. | death by jonerys (@carohuntz) March 5, 2019

Imagine Jon riding Rhaegal, the dragon named after his father, Rhaegar.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8d87ynXMHc — ~Oracle (@4eyedRaven) March 5, 2019

Everyone really gonna die huh #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/vXclzKC6TM — autumn | shooters for txt (@vvioletjoon) March 5, 2019

bring it ooon pic.twitter.com/7a3BhvBPdM — Viki Vukić (@viki_vuksanovic) May 24, 2017

THE LAST TWO DRAGONS WITH THE LAST TWO DRAGONS!!! I'M EMOTIONAL #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wE9FdovZoW — (@aegxnVI) March 5, 2019

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres on HBO on 14 April, 2019.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 10:37:34 IST