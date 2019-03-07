Game of Thrones season 8 trailer signals gruesome end for fan favourites; who will live and who will die?

The Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer came as close as possible to breaking the internet: Racking up over 28 million views on YouTube over the past two days and occupying the number one trending spot on Twitter for hours. It also launched a thousand pop culture think pieces, feverish scene-by-scene analyses and seemingly endless reaction videos. Now that the dust has somewhat settled, let's examine the Season 8 trailer in depth and play out the arc for our fearless heroes and heels based on the two-minute preview.

Arya Stark

Our favourite Stark — incidentally also the favourite of George RR Martin's wife Parris — is the first to appear. But something is wrong. A girl is afraid. No, downright terrified. After all she's seen, death, destruction and faceless man magic, what could possibly terrify Arya Stark of House Winterfell? She takes a few deep breaths and then she flees for her life (looking over her shoulder to whatever monsters or men gives chase), what seems like the passages of Winterfell. That, taken with her own cocky words a few moments later: "I know death. He's got many faces. I'm looking forward to seeing this one" leads us to believe that Winterfell has likely been overrun by the Army of the Dead and Arya may be the last Stark standing.

Prediction: Arya bites the dust at the very end of Season 8.

Jon Snow (Aegon Targaeryn)/Daenerys Targaeryn

It isn't much of a reach to say the paths of Jon Snow (Aegon Targaeryn) and Daenerys Targaeryn will be closely intertwined this season: starting with their arrival at Winterfell at the head of the Unsullied army, looking like the power couple that was promised. The next glimpse of them is Daenerys visiting a brooding Jon (did you expect anything else?) in the crypts of Winterfell. While Jon looks shattered, Daenerys' expression is soft. This, one would wager, is the aftermath of the R+L=J reveal, where the Dragon Queen is seeking to comfort her lover/nephew. Jon at the heart tree could be a callback to his non-bio dad (poor old dead Ned).

The next shot of the dragons flying over the peaks and Valleys of the north is probably the creators of the show playing a trick on fans: Jon and Daenerys are probably riding the dragons and have been digitally removed to avoid spoilers. One can surmise this based on a later shot in the trailer of Jon and Daenerys walking up to the dragons which indicates that Jon has very much come to terms with his heritage and accepted who he is. To sum up: Jon and Daenerys will learn of his heritage and this will draw them even closer. Plus there's a shot of Daenerys closing her eyes towards the end: mayhaps she's learned that a little Targ is on the way amidst all the madness?

Prediction: Jon sacrifices himself to defeat the Night's King, Dany survives, becomes queen and raises their baby

Cersei Lannister

Cersei Lannister appears only twice in the trailer: An opening shot of King's Landing, where she's safely ensconced thousands of miles away from the action, and looking extremely smug, presumably at the arrival of the Golden Company and Euron Greyjoy, which is established by a shot of soldiers on a ship dressed all in gold. However, the second glimpse is far more interesting: Not only are her eyes watery — which indicates that she's had some bad news recently (the death of her brother/lover Jaime at Winterfell?) — she's also sipping wine, which does not bode well for her pregnancy. Or, even more intriguingly, is she a prisoner of her own making at King's Landing with Euron Greyjoy betraying her with the help of his new hired hands? After all, as Littlefinger once remarked, when there is conflict sellswords are more inclined to follow the orders of the man paying them (or something to that affect).

Prediction: Cersei is murdered by Arya Stark or Euron Greyjoy.

Jaime Lannister

This could well be Jaime Lannister's finest hour. After years of being derided as a 'Kingslayer, Oathbreaker and the Man without Honour', Ser Jaime abandoned a pregnant Cersei last season and set off North. The first shot of Jaime is him screaming in battle: either for Bronn, Brienne or simply 'No'! The question is, is this the battle of Winterfell or at a later stage, presumably at King's Landing? Jaime's second appearance comes with him saying 'I promised to fight for the living. I intend to keep that promise'. Jaime is seen making an impassioned plea to a rightly upset Jon/Daenerys at Winterfell or even Edmure Tully (remember him?) at Riverrun.

Prediction: Jaime Lannister redeems his honour and dies in the arms of the woman he loves: Brienne of Tarth.

Tyrion Lannister

The littlest and lowest of Lannisters (if you believe his late father Tywin) makes a blink and miss it appearance towards the very end of the trailer. By now, Tyrion looking upwards in trailers has become something of a tradition. While some are perplexed at Tyrion's cameo, others surmise it is because his plot is crucial to the endgame and is thus being kept under wraps. Some are convinced that a throwaway remark early in Season 1 by the imp "I never bet against my family" and his discomfort at the end of Season 7 at the inevitable hookup between Jon and Dany foreshadows an upcoming betrayal. Combine that with the Tyrion is a secret Targaeryn theory and you have the recipe of a classic GRRM-eque twist: Tyrion betrays his real family for those he thinks are his real family.

Prediction: Tyrion betrays Jon/Dany, is judged guilty and executed.

Sansa Stark

Sansa Stark has not much to do but stare in wonder as Daenerys' dragons fly over Winterfell. However, we can cheat a little and harken back to the footage released earlier. Sansa hugs Jon on his return and gives Daenerys the death stare over his shoulder, then delivers a rather cold line to the fancy new girlfriend: Winterfell is yours, your grace (translation: I don't trust you. So back off, bitch). Sansa has nowhere to go this season. Her politicking is useless against the dead and she isn't a fighter.

Prediction: Sansa meets her end at the battle of Winterfell.

Samwell Tarly/Bran Stark

Bran gets a voiceover in the trailer — likely talking to Jon or Daenerys — telling them that every step has led them right where they're meant to be (home) and a quick scene with Samwell Tarly. The icy cold breath Samwell lets out indicates that the army of the dead have well and truly arrived at Winterfell's doorstep and shit is about to go down. Neither of their characters is essential after telling Jon his true identity, so at least one of them is likely doomed.

Prediction: Bran Stark dies but Samwell survives and writes the love story of Jon/Daenerys. AKA: 'A Song of Ice and Fire'

Honourable mentions: All men must die

Varys hiding with the women and children — spot Gilly and baby Sam in the corner — shows how utterly useless his skills are in an end of the world type scenario. Good old Ser Davos Seaworth strolling the battlements of Winterfell, probably looking for a nice spot in which he can relieve himself.

Dolorous Edd, Tormund Giantsbane and Beric Dondarrion survived the fall of the Wall are in the halls of Winterfell or Castle Black. The Hound looks freaked out amid the flames. Gendry taking a break from rowing and building weapons. Greyworm and Missandei get one passionate kiss before the battle of Winterfell.

Brienne of Tarth and Podrick Payne standing side by side and looking as stern as can be. Ser Jorah Mormont (finally out of that filthy yellow shirt) steels himself for a gruesome end. As someone once remarked: We're in the endgame now. Valar Morghulis.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 18:44:14 IST