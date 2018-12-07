Game of Thrones season 8 teaser sees clash of Ice and Fire in Westeros, spawns new fan theories

HBO launched a new teaser to the eighth season of Game of Thrones and fans have already begun formulating theories about the most anticipated series finale of the recent past.



View this post on Instagram Fire and ice. #GoTS8 A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Dec 6, 2018 at 1:42pm PST

The brief clip shows the slow but steady spreading of ice across lands, the wolf and dragon fall prey to it while simultaneously a fire takes out the golden statue of the proud lion. This immediately triggers obvious analogies of the wolf signifying House Stark and a dragon, the House Targaryen. The golden lion alludes to House Lannister, immediately reminding audiences of the impending clash between the joint forces of Starks and Targaryens against Cersei Lannister's armies. The ice and fire meet to form a wall of what seems like dragonglass. This may be the creators' way of depicting the sinister presence that looms above all in the upcoming season — the whitewalkers. Fans reacted to the teaser with their own share of theories. Some wondered whether the meeting point of ice and fire as dragonglass referred to an old battle that may have been fought at Dragonstone; while others predicted the involvement of wildfire.

● It looks like there is a dragon glass wall being made at the Neck ● Cersei is going Mad ● Wildfire involved ● There will be a fight at the Neck. ● Wolf and Dragon froze but the Lion burned.. what does this mean? Tease me harder @GameOfThrones #GoTS8 https://t.co/BLX6Su755A — ‎ً (@PO5IT1VE) December 6, 2018

OOOOOH A NEW WALL WILL BE CREATED?!?! OOOOHH NIGHT KING'S ICE AND DROGON'S DRAGONFIRE WILL CREATE A DRAGONGLASS WALL??!? IF THAT'S THE CASE... WAS DRAGONSTONE A BATTLE GROUND OF ICE AND FIRE BEFOREEE?!?! DRACARYS MATHAFAKKAAAZZ https://t.co/Srti2owOhg — Δ (@alexbenesisto) December 6, 2018

The wolf and the lion will be at each other’s throats. We will be at war soon, my friend 😍👌GOT S8 https://t.co/FVnQyvZObz — CareBear 🐻🌼 (Ana) (@shootflowers_) December 6, 2018

#GameOfThrones teaser: THE WOLF AND THE DRAGON FREEZE AND THE LION IS ON FIRE. WHAT THE HELL!???#GoTS8 pic.twitter.com/0Qf4P0Bjt9 — Valeria (@valeriasworld23) December 6, 2018

