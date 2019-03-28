Game of Thrones season 8 new photos released: Sansa, Daenerys, Bran seen in Winterfell-like setting

New photos on Instagram and Reddit depict characters like Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, Jorah Mormont, Sansa and Bran Stark, and Brienne of Tarth in (presumably) Winterfell, in season 8 of HBO's fantasy epic Game of Thrones.

The photos seem to more or less follow the sequences depicted in the Game of Thrones season 8 trailer; however, some new glimpses of the story can be seen.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the six-episode finale of Game of Thrones since Season 7 of the popular HBO show ended in August 2017. After the trailer was dropped earlier this month, UK broadcaster Sky Atlantic shared 10 brand new images from the upcoming season.

HBO has obviously withheld almost all details about the season with a carefully edited teaser and trailer. But that hasn't stopped the elaborate breakdowns and think pieces. After all, come April, it's the beginning of the end. And we'll all know who wins the titular battle: Will it be Dany? Jon? The Night King? Regardless, it'll surely be worth the wait.

Game of Thrones, which has won multiple Emmy awards, is HBO’s biggest hit ever with and an army of devoted fans worldwide. The series is based on novels by George RR Martin.

Several spinoffs of the series are currently in the works. A prequel created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman is underway, with Naomi Watts set to star.

See the photos here:

