Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6: After coffee cup gaffe, viewers spot plastic water bottle in finale

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 finale.

Not too long ago, Game of Thrones came under intense scrutiny for an editing gaffe — a coffee takeaway cup was spotted in the medieval Westeros. Two episodes later, viewers have again pointed out the presence of another anachronistic item in the show — this time, it is a rogue plastic water bottle.

At the 41st minute of its runtime in the finale episode, Tyrion Lannister is seen standing before a council of Westerosi lords and ladies, appealing to them to elect Bran as the new king of the realms. It is during this scene that the camera pans at the council and a bottle is seen peeking from behind Ser Davos Seaworth's seat.

At the 46-minute-mark, again, another bottle is seen behind Samwell Tarly's chair.

No sooner that the viewers spotted another rogue item in the medieval world than they began sharing screenshots and clips from the show.

Another mistake in #GameOfThrones ? Sam got a plastic bottle of water behind his leg🌚 pic.twitter.com/jSYWOlxzjb — Clazzy 🔥 (@Bhrclazzy1) May 20, 2019

During the fourth episode titled The Last of The Starks, a coffee cup was spotted right in front of Daenerys' table in the revelry scene post-Battle of Winterfell. Later, the art director of the show, Hauke Richter said that the coffee cup blooper has been blown out of proportion because such a mistake has never been made by the show before.

