Game of Thrones season 8: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau had this to say about Jaime's actions in episode 4

See our full Game of Thrones coverage here.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4

One of the most emotional moments in Game of Thrones' latest episode is when Brienne of Tarth is seen crying as Jaime Lannister leaves her and rides away for King's Landing. In probably one of the most unexpected twists in the narrative, Jaime and Brienne are seen consummating their love for each other earlier on. Jaime, who has always professed (secretly, of course) his undying love for Cersei, was seen taking his relationship with Brienne a step ahead.

However, matters end not-so-romantically, when Jaime decides to go back on his word of staying back at Winterfell and instead shoots off for King's Landing in the middle of the night. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime, explained the character's seemingly heartless action to Vanity Fair.

“Most people have moments in their life where you go, ‘Can I really, fundamentally change?’ . . . The core of him has always been Cersei. . . . When that’s taken away, what are you then? What’s left? Is there anything left? When he leaves [King‘s Landing at the end of Season 7], obviously he has no idea. He doesn’t know the answer to that question," says Nikolaj.

Having taken the next step in his relationship with Brienne, Jaime's character has defined a steep arc, especially if his past conversations with Brienne are concerned. This 'jump' per se, happened quite fast in the episode, but as an artiste Nikolaj had to trace Jaime's journey meticulously in his mind, in order to completely justify the role — "there was a lot of those connecting the dots throughout."

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 17:15:21 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.