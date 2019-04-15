You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres with live-stream of first episode; early reactions pour in on Twitter

The final season of Game of Thrones premiered at 6:30 am IST with a live-stream of the first episode on Hotstar.

This eighth season comes roughly 18 months after the 7th season, so needless to say excitement was at all time high.

#GameofThrones (and multiple other hashtags which we will leave you to discover since they contain spoilers) was the top trend on Twitter all night ahead of the premiere of the eighth season.

As we wait for the full review (lots to stew in and analyse), here are some of the first few reactions to the episode (spoiler-free):

This is what Bran saw in his vision the night before #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5DPQGtXXPZ — Niall (@niallmoran_) April 15, 2019

Me waiting for next weeks episode like:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/t1JMAAAfvH — Connor Hanson (@C_hanson20) April 15, 2019

Talk about total cultural domination. Every trending topic on Twitter tonight is about #GameofThrones! pic.twitter.com/MvuxzPp4e4 — Cristian Nyari (@Cnyari) April 15, 2019

Truly the biggest show on the planet #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/r52aD6Djp8 — IMAC ELBAKAERBNU (@BeySatisfied) April 15, 2019

#GameOfThrones me from now on for the next 7 weeks: pic.twitter.com/g4qvRTr3rC — ˢᵒⁿᶦᵃ - GOT SPOILERS (@arthurssrose) April 15, 2019

Your a wizard? Your the king of the seven bloody kingdoms? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/cMF6uO0SVN — eahje (@eahje1) April 15, 2019

My boyfriend staring at the credits waiting for the hour and a half episodes they promised us. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/IfspJ62TS1 — Dani Reese (@danireese_) April 15, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 08:23:39 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.