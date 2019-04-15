Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 1: Best quotes, from Cersei chiding Euron Greyjoy to Gendry-Arya's banter

Game of Thrones (GoT) comes to an end with the eighth and final season, the premiere episode of which perhaps exceeded fans' expectations and more. So, everyone needs a quick recap to take stock of what just happened. Here are the most memorable dialogues from the first episode of the final season.

“Look at you! You’re a man!”

As far as the first episode is concerned, it looks like it may well have been one of reunions. As the Stark siblings have a reunion of sorts, Bran's meeting with Jon Snow ought to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. Jon is overwhelmed when he meets Bran after such a long time and says this dialogue lovingly. Sedate and wise, Bran replies saying, "Almost."

“What do dragons eat, anyway?”

Just like the teaser promised, Sanasa and Daenerys' dynamic is revealed to be one riddled with subtle undercurrents of animosity. While Jon is relieved that the North now has Dany's additional armies, Sansa is much more cautious of the Khaleesi's presence. Ruing over the amount of resources that the additional soldiers and the two dragons need, Sansa wonders about the diet of dragons. The query is met with a cold answer by Dany who says, "Whatever they want.”

“You want a whore? Buy one. You want a queen, earn her.”

This was the line delivered by Cersei to avert Euron Greyjoy's overtures of 'sleeping with the queen.'

“What is dead may never die… but kill the bastards anyway.”

Viewers heaved a sigh of relief when Theon came to rescue Yara from Euron's captivity. As Theon plainly states that he will follow his queen (Yara) wherever she goes, Yara understands that Theon wishes to go north and fight for the Starks. With the impending war between the wights and the living, Yara mouths this line as a final goodbye to her brother.

“It’s cold up here for a southern girl.”

As Daenerys and Jon explore the northern landscape, they come across a beautiful waterfall, miles away from their settlement. Dany points out that they could very well live here for ages without being discovered. It is at this juncture that Jon Snow comments that the harsh temperatures may get too much for the queen, who is mostly used to warmer climates.

“You’re Aegon Targaryen, true heir to the Iron Throne.”

Season 7 ended with the revelation that Jon was actually the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. Bran, who had this vision of truth, urges Sam to notify Jon about the fact. When Sam meets Jon, he reveals to him that Jon was never a bastard and was in fact the true heir of the Seven Kingdoms.

“Nothing lasts.”

As Tyrion Lannister, Lord Varys and Ser Davos Seaworth look on towards Jon and Daenerys in deep conversation, the three comment on how apt the couple look. This is when Varys says the phrase, introducing a sense of foreboding within the minds of viewers.

“I always knew you were just another rich girl.”

Gendry teases Arya. The two shared a good rapport back when they were in Westeros. Arya immediately retorts, "You don’t know any other rich girls.”

“It had its moments.”

When Tyrion faced Sansa in the first episode, he reminisced about their last meeting. Remembering the Purple wedding, Tyrion commented, “The last time we spoke was at Joffrey’s wedding. A miserable affair.” Sansa replies with a plain sardonic jab.

“You gave up your crown to save your people. Would she do the same?”

As the first episode drew to an end, Sam asked Jon this crucial question. Having learnt of his actual lineage, Jon was shocked and tried to defend his decision of relinquishing the title of King in the North for Dany's sake.

Game of Thrones premiered on Hotstar on 15 April.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 16:45:04 IST

