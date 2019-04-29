You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3: Twitter is obsessed with Battle of Winterfell, Arya Stark and Lyanna Mormont

FP Staff

Apr 29, 2019 10:04:59 IST

Disclaimer : The following article contains spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3

It is an understatement to say that the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8 was highly anticipated.  Here is how Twitter reacted to various key aspects of the episode.

How 'dark' is this battle!

When Battle of Winterfell arrived, viewers complained about how dark the biggest battle in the history of TV was. No, not dark in the sense that it was grotesque, scary or ominous. It was literally dark.

As soon as the episode started simulcasting, fans complained on Twitter that they were unable to discern what was happening on screen or which of their favourite character was being killed off.

 

 

Arya Stark takes down the Night King The last few minutes probably made up for the over one-hour-long exercise of rummaging through darkness. In what could be counted as one of the most satisfying scenes in the history of the show, Arya Stark took down the Night King as she plunged a hole in his ice-cold heart. Twitter is now obsessed with the feisty Stark telling death, 'Not today', in the grandest possible way.

 

Bran Stark's cold stare at the Night King

His stare may have been a subject of internet meme in the past, but Bran Stark's blue steel gaze was a winner in the Battle of Winterfell.

 

Lyanna Mormont's tragic death This episode, while saw its saviours rise, was also replete with the inevitable deaths of fan-favourite characters. One such tragic death was of Lyanna Mormont, and Twitter is overwhelmed at the loss of their favourite Mormont.

 

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 11:34:08 IST

