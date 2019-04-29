Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3: Twitter is obsessed with Battle of Winterfell, Arya Stark and Lyanna Mormont

It is an understatement to say that the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8 was highly anticipated. Here is how Twitter reacted to various key aspects of the episode.

How 'dark' is this battle!

When Battle of Winterfell arrived, viewers complained about how dark the biggest battle in the history of TV was. No, not dark in the sense that it was grotesque, scary or ominous. It was literally dark.

As soon as the episode started simulcasting, fans complained on Twitter that they were unable to discern what was happening on screen or which of their favourite character was being killed off.

Me trying to see if someone I should care about has died or is hurt in the battle, with all this darkness #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QgXxvjFSLa — Melinda (@shanewasright) April 29, 2019

Me watching the ENTIRE Dothraki army ride out into the darkness to fight...#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vUHxP7Y075 — Husslin and Motivated 🏁 (@Kninemusic) April 29, 2019

The real Game of Thrones is trying to see what the hell is happening on my pitch dark screen #BattleForWinterfell — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) April 29, 2019

It's kind of hilarious that after I spent the day expecting Twitter to explode with emotion during Game of Thrones, all that's on my TL, from like 30 different people, is "Why is it so dark?" — Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) April 29, 2019

So all those millions of dollars in production value must have went to the dragon scenes because damn are the battle scenes dark as hell on #GameOfThrones — Matthew Jackson (@mjack704) April 29, 2019

Me trying to see who is dying with this dark ass screen #BattleOfWinterfell #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Uc8UL0a93o — 15 days to go ✈ (@iamkhaleesinina) April 29, 2019

Me trying to see where the Dothraki went pic.twitter.com/jwaRMN3qFt — Karina (@delgadokarinaa) April 29, 2019

Arya Stark takes down the Night King The last few minutes probably made up for the over one-hour-long exercise of rummaging through darkness. In what could be counted as one of the most satisfying scenes in the history of the show, Arya Stark took down the Night King as she plunged a hole in his ice-cold heart. Twitter is now obsessed with the feisty Stark telling death, 'Not today', in the grandest possible way.

Me when Arya got the knight King! #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/Dlar17U4AI — Denise Montrol (@DeniseMontrol) April 29, 2019

Bran Stark's cold stare at the Night King



His stare may have been a subject of internet meme in the past, but Bran Stark's blue steel gaze was a winner in the Battle of Winterfell.

Bran when the Night king started approaching him, KNOWING that Arya coming in clutch #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/2xbuzY0yjV — The Arya Stark stan account (@Harlowrae) April 29, 2019

White walkers when they knew theon will protect bran stark #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/yLdkoqB1De — ` (@idrmaq) April 28, 2019

Everyone else: *killing, dying, doing things* Bran Stark: pic.twitter.com/upUuxtXLOS — A West (@ayyy_west) April 29, 2019

Ned Stark. Bran Stark. Sansa Stark. Tony Starks. John Starks. Don’t matter, Arya in 4. pic.twitter.com/XUgDBpm8IF — Chris Williams (@slimceeVA) April 29, 2019

Lyanna Mormont's tragic death This episode, while saw its saviours rise, was also replete with the inevitable deaths of fan-favourite characters. One such tragic death was of Lyanna Mormont, and Twitter is overwhelmed at the loss of their favourite Mormont.

Lyanna taking down the giant wight. David got nothing on you, baby girl! #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/LwjQgnxWqu — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) April 29, 2019

LYANNA HARDER THAN A LOT OF YOU KNIGHTS OKAYYY! *pours out liquor* — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 29, 2019

