Wildlings attack Bran while he's out on a ride. Theon and Robb kill the Wildlings but pardon one of them — a woman, Osha. She begins to live at Winterfell.
Ned recovers from his wound to find Robert and Cersei fighting over him. Robert orders him to release Tyrion and make peace with the Lannisters. He then reinstates him as Hand and leaves for a hunt.
Tyrion has secured his own release by asking Lysa Arryn for trial by combat. She names Ser Vardis Egen, captain of the guards at the Eyrie, as her champion. Tyrion chooses Jaime, but is told he must name a person from among those present. Bronn agrees to fight for Tyrion. He kills Ser Vardis, and Tyrion is set free.
Ser Gregor Clegane is wreaking havoc in the Riverlands so Ned tasks a knight — Ser Beric Dondarrion — with bringing the Mountain to justice. Ned also commands Ser Tywin Lannister to come to the capital to answer for his bannerman's crimes.
Ned asks Sansa and Arya to pack up their things. The capital is not safe for them and he wishes to send them home. Sansa is upset and cries that she wants to stay back and marry Joffrey. A chance remark during her tirade sets Ned thinking. He looks throughthe book of lineages and reads that all the Baratheons have always been black-haired; Joffrey as also his siblings Tommen and Myrcella are likely not Robert’s children.
At Vaes Dothrak, Daenerys eats a horse's heart as part of a Dothraki ritual. The Dosh Khaleen — widows of former khals who are treated as wise women — bless her and it is declared Daenerys’ child will be "The Stallion who Mounts the World", a prince who will unite all the kingdoms of the world into one khalasar. Viserys is stunned by the love the people show Daenerys — love he has never inspired. He decides to steal Daenerys’ dragon eggs and leave the camp. Ser Jorah prevents him from doing so.
That night, during a feast, a drunk Viserys threatens Dany and her child. He tells Drogo that all he wants is the “golden crown (he) was promised”. Drogo’s bloodriders hold Viserys down, while Drogo pours molten gold over his head and declares: “A crown for (a) king”.
Daenerys to Ser Jorah [after Viserys’ death] — “He was no dragon. Fire cannot kill a dragon”.
Dead: Viserys Targaryen, Ser Vardis Egan
Jaime Lannister confronts Ned after news of Tyrion’s capture by Catelyn Stark reaches King’s Landing
Season 1 | Episode 5 |The Wolf and the Lion
Catelyn, Tyrion, Ser Rodrick and Bronn reach the Eyrie after some troubles on the road. Catelyn finds her sister Lysa Arryn a bit deranged, and her son Robin — the new Lord of the Vale — spoilt. Tyrion is put in prison at the Eyrie.
The Hand's Tourney continues. Ser LorasTyrell unseats Ser Gregor. Ser Gregor kills his own horse and attacks Ser Loras but is fought by the Hound. Finally King Robert calls an end to the fighting and the Mountain goes away.
Varys tells Ned Jon Arryn was poisoned with Tears of Lys, possibly by his squire Hugh. As for why, Varys says it's because Jon Arryn “started asking questions”. He warns that King Robert is also in danger.
Arya runs through the underground tunnels of the Red Keep while chasing a cat. She overhears two men talking (it is Varys and Magister Illyrio):
V: "He's found out one bastard already. He has the book. The rest will come."
I: "And when he knows the truth, what will he do?"
V: "The gods alone know. The fools tried to kill his son. What's worse, they botched it. The Wolf and the Lion will be at each other's throats. We will be at war soon my friend."
I: "What good is war now? We're not ready. If one Hand can die, why not a second."
V:"This Hand is not the other."
I: "We need time. Khal Drogo will not make his move until his son is born. You know what these savages are."
V: "Delay. This is no longer a game for two players. It never was."
Arya reports the conversation to Ned, and at this time, Yoren reaches him too and tells him Catelyn has captured Tyrion.
A small council meeting is called. Robert wants Daenerys and her child killed (Jorah’s message has reached King’s Landing). Ned resigns as the Hand in protest. As he prepars for his departure from the capital, Littlefinger says he will take him to meet the last person Jon Arryn met before his death. It turns out to be a young woman, employed at Littlefinger’s brothel, who has given birth to a baby girl — Robert’s.
As Ned exits the brothel, he is accosted by Jaime and some Lannister soldiers. Jory is stabbed through the eye by Jaime. As Ned and he fight, a Lannister soldier thrusts a spear into Ned's leg from behind and he falls.
Cersei to Robert [when discussing their marriage and the past] — "What harm could Lyanna Stark's ghost do to us that we haven't done to each other a hundred times over?"
Dead: Jory
Jon, Grenn and Pip threaten a fellow brother, Rast, to warn him off from bullying Sam Tarly
Season 1 | Episode 4 |Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things
Bran dreams he's in the courtyard of Winterfell, practising archery, when a raven flies by. He follows the raven to the entrance of the family crypts; when the raven turns to him, Bran sees it has three eyes. He wakes up with a start as Theon tells him he must come and meet some visitors.
The visitors are Yoren (a brother of the Night’s Watch) and Tyrion. Tyrion shares diagrams for constructing a special saddle for Bran, and then leaves — as Robb, wary after what he’s been told of the Lannisters’ possible role in Jon Arryn’s death and Bran’s accident — is not very welcoming.
At Castle Black, Jon and his comrades (Grenn and Pip) are introduced to Samwell Tarly. Sam tells Jon he was forced to take the black by his father on his 18th birthday as Lord Tarly didn't consider Sam a worthy successor. Sam and Jon become friends.
Ned begins to look into Jon Arryn’s death. Grand Maester Pyrcelle tells Ned about a book Jon Arryn wanted — on the lineages of the grey houses of the Seven Kingdoms. He also tells Ned of Jon Arryn's last words: "The seed is strong".
Littlefinger tells Ned that Jon Arryn’s squire was made a knight — Ser Hugh — soon after his master’s death. Littlefinger also has some information about a blacksmith shop Jon Arryn visited frequently before his death.
Ser Hugh is questioned by Ned’s man Jory, but nothing comes of it. Ned himself visits the blacksmith’s shop, and comes face to face with Gendry and realises it is Robert's bastard son.
A tourney is held in honour of the new Hand (Ned). Here, Ser Hugh is killed by Ser Gegor Clegane (the Mountain) during a joust. Littlefinger tells Sansa and Arya about Ser Gregor and his brother, the Hound. Gregor burned Sandor’s face when they were children.
At a tavern on the road, Tyrion and Yoren chance upon Catelyn and Ser Rodrik Cassel. Bronn is a guest at the same tavern. Catelyn publicly accuses Tyrion of attempting to murder Bran and asks for help in taking him into custody and awaiting justice.
Septa Mordane to Sansa [taking her through the Red Keep and showing her the Iron Throne] — “You’ll be sitting by it one day, beside your husband the king”.
Dead: Ser Hugh
Arya Stark with her “dancing master” from Braavos, Syrio Forel
Season 1 | Episode 3 | Lord Snow
Ned has a difficult time in King’s Landing. He is reminded of how his father and older brother Bradon were killed by the Mad King Aerys Targaryen here. The Crown is in debt. The king is not interested in ruling. Sansa and Arya are both angry with him.
He tells Arya that they have come to a dangerous place and cannot fight among themselves. He reminds her: “Winter is coming”. He also sees that she has Needle and sets up lessons for her with Syrio Forel from Braavos, who trains her in the art of “water dancing”.
Catelyn reaches King’s Landing and is met by spymaster Lord Varys and the treasurer Petyr Baelish (her childhood companion, who is known by the moniker Littlefinger). Littlefinger tells her the Valyrian catspaw dagger was his, until he lost it in a bet to Tyrion.
He brings Ned to Catelyn, who tells him of what happened at Winterfell in his absence. Later, Catelyn leaves for the journey home.
Daenerys slowly slips off the shackles of Viserys’ control and comes into her own as a khaleesi. She discovers she is pregnant. When he hears the news from Daenerys’ handmaiden Irri, Ser Jorah Mormont immediately departs on some mission. (It later become evident that he has been promised a pardon by Robert Baratheon in exchange for spying on the Targaryens.)
At the Wall, Jon says goodbye to his Uncle Benjen, who leaves for a ranging beyond the Wall. Tyrion helps Jon understand his new comrades better. He takes his leave of Jon and promises to look in on Bran at Winterfell on his way back to King’s Landing.
Syrio Forel to Arya [who has just started her sword-fighting lessons] — “Boy/girl. It doesn't matter. You are a sword."
Dead: None
Sansa and Joffrey, just before they see Arya sparring with Micah, the butcher’s boy
Season 1 | Episode 2 | The Kingsroad
Daenerys gradually adapts to the ways of the Dothraki, and to Khal Dogo. Her friendship with Jorah Mormont deepens.
At Winterfell, the Starks are hit hard by Bran’s fall and injury. As he lies comatose, Catelyn keeps a ceaseless vigil by her son’s side.
Ned prepares to leave for King’s Landing with Sansa and Arya, and the entire royal party.
Jon Snow prepares to depart for the Wall, with his uncle Benjen Stark. He is to “take the black” and become a brother of the Night’s Watch.
Jon says his goodbyes to Robb, Bran, and Arya — to whom he gifts a sword called “Needle”. He also gives Arya her first lesson in using it: “Stick em with the pointy end.”
When he parts from Ned on the road, Lord Stark promises Jon that the next time they meet, they will talk about Jon’s mother. On the road, Jon finds a new friend in Tyrion Lannister, who is also travelling to the Wall as he has never seen it.
During the journey to King’s Landing, Robert tells Ned that Daenerys has married a Khal. Robert says if the Dothraki cross with a Targaryen at their head, the "scum of the realm will join them".
"There's a war coming Ned. I don't know when, I don't know who we'll be fighting. But it's coming."
Meanwhile, Arya is practicing sword-fighting with a butcher’s boy called Micah. Joffrey and Sansa come upon them. Joffrey attacks Micah, and Arya rushes to defend her friend. When Joffrey turns on Arya, her direwolf Nymeria bites the prince’s arm.
Arya makes Nymeria run away in the woods so she won’t be caught. So Cersei insists that Sansa’s direwolf Lady be put down as a punishment for Joffrey’s injury. Ned refuses to let any of Cersei’s men touch Lady; he kills the direwolf himself. Micah is killed by Sandor Clegane, Joffrey’s “Hound”.
Back at Winterfell, an attempt is made on Bran’s life. Catelyn fends off the assailant, and the direwolf Summer kills him. Catelyn notes the assailant’s dagger is a fine Valyrian catspaw — surely belonging to a noble lord or lady. She tells Maester Luwin, Robb, Ser Rodrik Cassel and Theon Greyjoy that she must travel to King’s Landing and apprise Ned.
Bran awakens.
Jon, taking his leave of Robb [as the latter tells him he thinks Bran will pull through] — “You Starks are hard to kill.”
Dead: Lady, Micah the Butcher's Boy
Daenerys Targaryen is gifted the dragon eggs at her wedding to Khal Drogo
Season 1 | Episode 1 | Winter is Coming
Three men of the Night’s Watch — Will, Gared and Ser Waymar Royce — are out tracking Wildlings. They are attacked by frightening blue-eyed creatures. Gared and Ser Waymar are killed, Will escapes.
He is found and captured near Winterfell, and executed by Lord Eddard Stark for deserting the Night’s Watch.
Lord Stark’s sons find a dead direwolf with a litter of pups — there’s one for each of the Stark children (Robb, the bastard Jon Snow, Sansa, Arya, Bran and Rickon). Ned (Lord Stark) allows them to keep the wolves as pets.
The Hand of the King — Jon Arryn — has died. King Robert Baratheon travels to Winterfell to ask Ned to be the new Hand of the Seven Kingdoms. Robert is accompanied by his wife Cersei Lannister, and her brothers: Jaime and Tyrion.
On reaching Winterfell, Robert insists on paying his respects at the family crypt, by Ned’s sister Lyanna Stark’s tomb. Lyanna was betrothed to Robert before Prince Rhaegar Targaryen carried her away. Robert launched a rebellion with Ned and Jon Arryn at his side that brought down the centuries old Targaryen dynasty. But Lyanna had died by the time they reached her.
As for the Targaryens, only two of them still survive — Rhaegar’s siblings Viserys and Daenerys. They are guests of the Magister Illyrio in Pentos, and he helps arrange Daenerys’ marriage to the Dothraki horselord Khal Drogo. In exchange, Drogo will give 40,000 warriors to Viserys, to take back the Seven Kingdoms from Robert Baratheon. Daenerys does marry Drogo; at her wedding, she meets an exiled Westerosi knight Ser Jorah Mormont who pledges to serve her and Viserys. She is also presented three ancient dragon eggs by Magister Illyrio.
Ned’s wife Catelyn receives a letter from her sister Lysa Arryn. It says her husband Jon Arryn was murdered by the Lannisters and Robert is in danger. Ned realises he must travel to the capital — King’s Landing — to watch over his friend Robert.
Ned informs Robert of his decision. Robert also asks for Ned’s daughter Sansa to be wed to his son and heir, the crown prince Joffrey. They leave for a hunt.
Ned’s son Bran climbs up the walls of an abandoned tower in Winterfell. He hears noises and creeps into a high window to investigate: It is Cersei and Jaime Lannister, having sex. Jaime catches hold of Bran, and Cersei screams that he has seen them.
Jaime pushes Bran off the ledge, saying: “The things I do for love”.
Magister illyrio to Viserys [as Daenerys stands right beside him] — "It won't be long now. Soon you'll cross the Narrow Sea and take back your father's throne."
Viserys to Daenerys [as she prepares to meet Khal Drogo] — "When they write the history of my reign sweet sister, they will say it began today."
Dead: Gared, Will and Ser Royce
There has never been a television event of the magnitude of Game of Thrones, and it's easy to see why. HBO's fantasy epic, which began in 2011 and has encompassed seven spectacular seasons thus far, picked up the best of George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series and gave it the sumptuous screen adaptation it deserved.
Over these seven seasons, we've grown to love and hate certain characters; we've seen "good" people do despicable things, and we've seen "bad" people do heroic things. We've witnessed death and war, politicking and power struggles, betrayal and devotion, honour and service.
Who will still be left standing at the end of Game of Thrones season 8? HBO
With Game of Thrones' season 8 premiere mere hours away, conjecture over what the finale will portend for all of the character we've known so closely for eight years now, is at fever pitch. We might theorise all we want, but the answers will only be evident over the course of this six-episode final season.
Before our watch begins, let's take a look at what happened on Game of Thrones, from seasons 1 to 7. Along the way, we'll also be tracing the characters' journeys, and speculate on who'll still be standing at the bittersweet end.
Stay tuned for our updates, throughout the day, before the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere.
