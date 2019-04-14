13:57 (IST)

Season 1 | Episode 6 | A Golden Crown

Wildlings attack Bran while he's out on a ride. Theon and Robb kill the Wildlings but pardon one of them — a woman, Osha. She begins to live at Winterfell.

Ned recovers from his wound to find Robert and Cersei fighting over him. Robert orders him to release Tyrion and make peace with the Lannisters. He then reinstates him as Hand and leaves for a hunt.

Tyrion has secured his own release by asking Lysa Arryn for trial by combat. She names Ser Vardis Egen, captain of the guards at the Eyrie, as her champion. Tyrion chooses Jaime, but is told he must name a person from among those present. Bronn agrees to fight for Tyrion. He kills Ser Vardis, and Tyrion is set free.

Ser Gregor Clegane is wreaking havoc in the Riverlands so Ned tasks a knight — Ser Beric Dondarrion — with bringing the Mountain to justice. Ned also commands Ser Tywin Lannister to come to the capital to answer for his bannerman's crimes.

Ned asks Sansa and Arya to pack up their things. The capital is not safe for them and he wishes to send them home. Sansa is upset and cries that she wants to stay back and marry Joffrey. A chance remark during her tirade sets Ned thinking. He looks throughthe book of lineages and reads that all the Baratheons have always been black-haired; Joffrey as also his siblings Tommen and Myrcella are likely not Robert’s children.

At Vaes Dothrak, Daenerys eats a horse's heart as part of a Dothraki ritual. The Dosh Khaleen — widows of former khals who are treated as wise women — bless her and it is declared Daenerys’ child will be "The Stallion who Mounts the World", a prince who will unite all the kingdoms of the world into one khalasar. Viserys is stunned by the love the people show Daenerys — love he has never inspired. He decides to steal Daenerys’ dragon eggs and leave the camp. Ser Jorah prevents him from doing so.

That night, during a feast, a drunk Viserys threatens Dany and her child. He tells Drogo that all he wants is the “golden crown (he) was promised”. Drogo’s bloodriders hold Viserys down, while Drogo pours molten gold over his head and declares: “A crown for (a) king”.

Rating: ★★★★

Things they said:

Daenerys to Ser Jorah [after Viserys’ death] — “He was no dragon. Fire cannot kill a dragon”.

Dead: Viserys Targaryen, Ser Vardis Egan