You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8: After Battle of Winterfell ends, Twitterati predict Cersei's fate with hilarious memes

FP Staff

Apr 29, 2019 15:36:31 IST

See our full coverage on Game of Thrones here.

Disclaimer : The following article contains spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3

With the impending threat of complete extinction of the human race gone with the decimation of the Night King, fans are now wondering what would be the fate of Westeros. The preview for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 saw Cersei banding her troops together to destroy any challengers to the Iron Throne.

Game of Thrones season 8: After Battle of Winterfell ends, Twitterati predict Cerseis fate with hilarious memes

Cersei Lannister. Game of Thrones. HBO

While many are wondering if Cersei is the green-eyed one who will ceremoniously be killed by Arya Stark in the upcoming episodes, thereby fulfilling Melisandre's prophesy, some are busy churning out memes predicting the events of the imminent war.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 15:36:31 IST

tags: Arya , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Cersei , Cersei Lannister , Daenerys Targaryen , Game of Thrones , Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 , Jon Snow , NowStreaming , Season 8 , Shareworthy

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 preview: Daenerys Targaryen's troops prepare for the last war against Cersei Lannister

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 preview: Daenerys Targaryen's troops prepare for the last war against Cersei Lannister

Game of Thrones season 8 ep 1 draws 17.4 mn viewers across platforms, breaks HBO and series' viewership records

Game of Thrones season 8 ep 1 draws 17.4 mn viewers across platforms, breaks HBO and series' viewership records

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres with live-stream of first episode; early reactions pour in on Twitter

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres with live-stream of first episode; early reactions pour in on Twitter