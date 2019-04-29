You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8: After Battle of Winterfell ends, Twitterati predict Cersei's fate with hilarious memes

Disclaimer : The following article contains spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3

With the impending threat of complete extinction of the human race gone with the decimation of the Night King, fans are now wondering what would be the fate of Westeros. The preview for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 saw Cersei banding her troops together to destroy any challengers to the Iron Throne.

While many are wondering if Cersei is the green-eyed one who will ceremoniously be killed by Arya Stark in the upcoming episodes, thereby fulfilling Melisandre's prophesy, some are busy churning out memes predicting the events of the imminent war.

Araya and Danaerys on their way to kill Cersei #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/C6bD6846g9 — Candice Yates (@16Candles_Y) April 29, 2019

Arya wearing Cersei’s face after she kills her next week #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/EGotDIYyjk — Maddie Bryan (@maddsbryan) April 29, 2019

Cersei next Sunday when she gets a raven telling her that Jon and Dany survived Winterfell pic.twitter.com/qGGT3XQria — Kles (@k_elcee) April 29, 2019

Jamie and Tyrion showing up to kings landing next week to show Cersei that they’re still here #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/lfVWZPy00c — Patty (@RealPattyWap) April 29, 2019

All the surviving characters of #gameofthrones on their way to kill #cersei pic.twitter.com/D5DMySNp7p — Hannah (@hannahgishwhes) April 29, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 15:36:31 IST

