Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 preview: Daenerys Targaryen's troops prepare for the last war against Cersei Lannister

As the third (and possibly, the longest) Game of Thrones' episode came to a close, fan reactions poured in on social media. After it released, the internet was full of comments about how dark (no, we literally mean what-on-earth-is-going-on-we-cannot-see dark) the episode was to some poking fun at the apparent indomitable Night King.

The makers released the preview of the fourth episode, which shows Daenerys Targaryen enthuse her remaining troops to face the war against Cersei Lannister's mammoth armies (thanks to Euron Greyjoy's reinforcements). The Mother of Dragons and Breaker of Chains encourages her few tired but impassioned men when she says, "We have won the Great War, now we will win the Last War." The inspiring words are followed by hoots of optimism.

However, the audience is not allowed to celebrate with the troops as the very next montage shows Cersei in all her glory, with thousands of soldiers and ships. Dany continues, "We will rip her out, root and stem," but viewers may want to emulate Jon Snow's (signature) befuddled expression at such a statement, especially considering that her armies are half-dead and mostly exhausted by the Long Night's battle.

Considering Cersei broke the pact and is now leading her troops on to Winterfell to fight it out with Dany, it is but obvious that the Khaleesi's army will advance with added rage.

Worthy of note is another brief glimpse of Arya about to kiss someone (possibly Gendry, that is of course, if he is alive post the Great War).

The fourth episode of Game of Thrones will stream on Hotstar at 6:30 am on 6 May.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 10:14:02 IST

