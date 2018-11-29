Game of Thrones reunion episode won't air on HBO, will be hosted by Conan O'Brien

Game of Thrones will provide a glimpse of some of its most loved characters as actors Sean Bean and others return for a reunion special for the franchise, confirms The Hollywood Reporter. The episode will be hosted by noted talk-show host Conan O'Brien but will, however, not air on HBO.

The episode has been shot in Belfast, one of Game of Thrones' primary shooting sets, and will be a part of the complete series box set comprising of all eight episodes of the series. The reunion episode will be available to fans and audiences after the airing of the final season in 2019.

Bean had initially revealed that the shooting for the reunion had brought in all actors and actresses at Belfast for a final time. "It was the last episode, so we all got together," said Bean. "It was good! It’s funny with work, you don’t really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world. It’s just like whenever I see old friends or even old drama school friends, it’s just the same, we pick up where we left off last time," he had told The Hollywood Reporter.

The other cast members for the episode may well include Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke), deceased husband Khal Drogo (Jason Mamoa), Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal), Robb Stark (Richard Madden), Ygritte (Rose Leslie) among others.

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2018 16:33 PM