Game of Thrones prequel to go on the floors in early summer of 2019; Naomi Watts will feature as Josh Whitehouse

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel pilot now has a filming start date.

The as-yet-untitled project, featuring Naomi Watts, will begin production in early summer, HBO programming president Casey Bloys told The Wrap.

The news follows the prequel landing director SJ Clarkson last month and announcing its full cast which is led by Watts, Naomi Ackie and Denise Gough.

Bloys has previously said that a prequel will not air until at least a year after the epic-fantasy drama concludes.

Bloys told The Wrap that they hoped that the shoot were to begin in the first half of 2019.

Watts is to feature in the prequel with Josh Whitehouse. The actress is set to play the role of charismatic socialite who is veiling a dark secret. But there are no further details being shared on the role.

The prequel's showrunner is Jane Goldman and the series will be based on a concept she developed with author George RR Martin.



The final scene of the Game of Thrones is scheduled to air its six-episode final eighth season in April.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 15:37:45 IST