Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon at HBO casts Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith

HBO's prequel to Game of Thrones (GOT), House of the Dragon, has added three more key actors to its cast — Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith.

Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Matt Smith join the cast of @HBO’s #HouseOfTheDragon For the latest updates: https://t.co/ojAsdiyoWV pic.twitter.com/uKSyIGIJJU — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 11, 2020

As per a report in Variety, Cooke will essay the role of Alicent Hightower, the daughter of the Hand of King Otto Hightower. Raised in the Red Keep, Alicent was close to the king and his inner circle and is described as being the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms.

Emma D'Arcy on the other hand will star as Princess Rhaena Targaryen, who was the king's first-born, pure Valyrian-blooded child, who is a dragon rider. Smith will be playing the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen, who was King Visery's younger brother and heir to the throne. Daemon was described as a peerless warrior and a dragon rider who possessed the true blood of the dragon.

The actors joined Paddy Considine who was roped in as the first cast member of House of the Dragon. Considine will be essaying the role of King Viserys 1, who was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed Jaehaerys Targaryen at the Great Council of Harrenhal.

As per a report in Metro, House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will shine a spotlight on the dragonriders of the Targaryen clan.

The show is being adapted from George RR Martin's book Fire and Blood which ends with the battle which is referred to in multiple GOT books as The Dance of the Dragons. However, more details on the plot of the show are yet to be revealed.